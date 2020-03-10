Burton Alb 2 – 2 Bolton

Burton had a 2-2 draw by the boys in the basement of Sky Bet League One Bolton at Pirelli Stadium.

%MINIFYHTML236775a64cb513f3c11c2fc1d63c870f11% %MINIFYHTML236775a64cb513f3c11c2fc1d63c870f12%

Burton had a 2-2 draw by the boys in the basement of Sky Bet League One Bolton at Pirelli Stadium.

Albion started better, but it was Bolton who took the lead in the 20th minute when former Brewers defender Ryan Delaney climbed the highest in the back post to head to the corner of Ali Crawford for his first goal with a jersey. the trotters.

Burton was level nine minutes later from his own corner, John-Joe O & # 39; Toole delivered Oliver Sarkic's delivery with an inclined header and Jamie Murphy made a close assurance for his sixth goal of his Rangers loan period.

But Bolton returned to the front in the 38th minute, Ethan Hamilton held on to Crawford's ball forward to pass the ball to Ben Garratt in the

Burton's goal. It was the first time Bolton had scored twice in a game since early February, coinciding with his last victory.

Murphy's second goal came within 20 minutes of the second half, the Rangers' lenders showed a good technique to lead the Reece Hutchinson center from 15 yards.

Crawford was only denied a goal for himself when Hutchinson directed his effort off the line, but neither party could find a winner.