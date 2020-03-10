Buffy the Vampire Slayer BTS: Who Bonded for Eternity

Buffy It is 23.

That in the years of Slayer is like 300.

But with all the seriousness of Scooby, it's time to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the premiere of Buffy the Vampire Hunt, the still-loved cult classic that was critically loved, adored and obsessed by fans, and chronically underestimated at the time of the awards ceremony. An Emmy nomination for visual effects. A Golden Globe nomination for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Pfft, what do adults know, anyway?

Everyone who saw and looked again Joss WhedonThe historical version of a story that began as the 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson Y Luke Perry, and then it became much more, I knew they knew they were in something special. And although Whedon has gone on to direct The Avengers, the The cabin in the woods and other films that move needles, the alchemy that he invented on the set of the WB series (and later UPN) is the material of which his reputation as a visionary, and particularly in tune with the increases and falls of the adolescent emotional state – became .

And at the bottom of everything were … the actors.