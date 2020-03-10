Buffy the Vampire Slayer BTS: Who Bonded for Eternity

Buffy It is 23.
That in the years of Slayer is like 300.
But with all the seriousness of Scooby, it's time to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the premiere of Buffy the Vampire Hunt, the still-loved cult classic that was critically loved, adored and obsessed by fans, and chronically underestimated at the time of the awards ceremony. An Emmy nomination for visual effects. A Golden Globe nomination for Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Pfft, what do adults know, anyway?
Everyone who saw and looked again Joss WhedonThe historical version of a story that began as the 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson Y Luke Perry, and then it became much more, I knew they knew they were in something special. And although Whedon has gone on to direct The Avengers, the The cabin in the woods and other films that move needles, the alchemy that he invented on the set of the WB series (and later UPN) is the material of which his reputation as a visionary, and particularly in tune with the increases and falls of the adolescent emotional state – became .
And at the bottom of everything were … the actors.
Sometimes, when you think of Buffy and Angel (or Buffy and Spike, or Buffy and Riley, if Carrie and Aidan were your cup of tea, maybe), it's easy to forget that everyone has come to lead laterBuffy live, because for seven unforgettable seasons just were These people (and a variety of creatures). Gellar admitted during a panel at Paley Fest in 2008 that Whedon and executive producer Marti Noxon he had to "convince her from the ledge,quot; on multiple occasions during the sixth season, most of which Buffy spent hidden in self-deprecation and having clandestine sex with James Marsters& # 39; Vampire Spike after being taken out of the sky and back to Sunnydale.
And that is one of the most direct plot points.
Books and theses have been written, university courses have been taught, the series has been extended in the form of a graphic novel and, throughout, the program has been dissected for the smallest minutiae.
That's why in 2017 it was so important when a dozen members of the main cast, less Anthony Stewart Head, who had rehearsed, gathered for a great Entertainment Weekly It extended for its 20th anniversary. In a cemetery, naturally.
(Meanwhile, Head has not separated from the experience: last year he tweeted about seeing "The Body,quot; again, the episode where Buffy's mother dies, and Emma Caulfield Ford Y Nicholas Brendon heavy in.)
But returning to these actors, who had to act as if the world was ending (the threat was usually almost daily) on a daily basis, but then they devoted themselves to their affairs as non-murderers, no witches, no vampires, no werewolf, no humans Hell as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.
Surely some real-life pranks arose.
For starters, Alyson HanniganBuffy's best friend witch, Willow Rosenberg, met her children's future father on the set when Alexis Denisof appeared to play pedantic observer Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in the third season.
“ I was trying to chase him, but he said he didn't want to date someone he was working with. But we developed a great friendship … "Hannigan reminded Sun in 2012. "When my new relationship continued, everything changed suddenly and Alex and I began to really care about each other. So it was two years before we started seeing each other and that was in 1999. I took my The Mom's advice and thought about the whole thing a lot, and didn't get married until I turned 30 & # 39; & # 39 ;.
(As for that other relationship, it doesn't sound as if it were with Nicholas Brendan, Willow's best friend and his first crush Xander. "I think Nick and I could have kissed once, as if off camera," Hannigan revealed in Watch what happens live years later. "I could have had a tit or something."
She and Denisof were married on October 11, 2003, during a weekend destination in Palm Springs. Her first dance as husband and wife was a mixture of "Over the Rainbow,quot; and The Umbrellos"I have no money," the same song that his characters first danced in the Buffy set, the program is also known for its excellent use of indie music.
They have two daughters together Satyana Y Keeva. Denisof, who co-starred Angel after Buffy, then had a guest bow in his wife's hit sitcom How I met your mother and joined the Marvel Universe as The Other in The Avengers Y Guardians of the Galaxy.
Meanwhile in Buffy, the great love of Willow's life turned out not to be Seth greenOz, but Amber bensonwill be. Hannigan joked with Zap2: in 2004, he didn't care about Wesley's lack of love life in Angel. (Ironically, he would soon become half of one of the most elegant couples on television, Lily to Jason SegelMarshall in Anthem.)
"I don't want to see him kissing," he admitted. "It was already strange when we were engaged and dating. Fortunately, he didn't have to deal with anything other than kissing women. It's strange to see your beloved kissing someone else, but I imagine it's easier for him to see me kiss me. woman, than another guy. But we'll see how he manages. He's an actor. He understands. "
"I swore I would never date another actor," Hannigan added. "But it has been much better to share something that is part of our lives and understand it completely."
Notably, when she and Denisof got married, it was never mentioned Buffy The co-stars were among the wedding guests, and there were no co-stars at Gellar's wedding in 2002, when he married Freddie Prinze Jr. in Mexico. Maybe David Boreanaz a trend began by not inviting any of them to his Palm springs nuptials with Jaime Bergman in 2001.
In 2004, Hannigan referred to Tom lenk, who played Andrew Wells as one of her best friends, who changes loyalty, nerd with villainous tendencies.
But they were all friends … right? Or people who met and formed lasting links through The Bronze, an online message forum named for the main place of Sunnydale music / nightclub for all ages that generated connections, friendships and weddings in life Real, did they have better relationships?
Hannigan dropped Watch what happens live in 2013 that, at the end of the series, Gellar was probably the most annoying cast member. As in, he had already overcome it in the third season, Hannigan supposed.
"This has been the longest period of my life in one place," Gellar said. Ew in 2003 after revealing that he would leave the program after seven seasons. "There have been times when it has been difficult: you want to learn and try other things, live in different places. It feels good and you have to listen to that."
Whedon added: "There have been times when we don't get along. There have been times when we've turned pale. But no matter what, she was the other half of Buffy. In seven years, she never let me down. "There was talk that she disappointed him a small shortly when it did not appear in the great episode number 100 or in any of the others before the end of the series of May 19, 2004.
"I will say she had her reasons,quot; Angel Executive producer David Fury He said in a 2004 interview. "I think there might have been the death of an aunt or something I was dealing with, but, independently, I suppose Joss felt a little disappointed by the way it was done. There was a perceived notion , on both sides, I can say, between Sarah and Joss of ingratitude to both parties. Joss doesn't feel that Sarah has shown the right amount of gratitude for what he has done for her and her career, and I think she feels the same. " He added, laughing, "I think they are both crazy."
Hannigan said Andy CohenIn 2013 I was not in contact with Gellar at the time, but I would be happy to see someone from the program. Two years later, transcendentally for fans and perhaps also for former best friends on screen, Gellar and Hannigan gathered to spend a day of family fun with their husbands and children.
And as they say, the retrospective is 20/20. Twenty, as in years.
"I am incredibly proud of what we all create," Gellar said. Ew in 2017. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the seriousness of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you always want to do is leave your mark: you want to do something that affects people."
Meanwhile, on Instagram, he paid tribute to the whole experience, writing in part: "Alyson, as any woman knows, you're nothing without the love and support of great friends, so thanks for being that. Michelle, you always will . hold a key to my heart. "
Michelle Trachtenberg played Dawn, Buffy's sister (aka The Key, or so it seemed), who appeared out of nowhere in the fifth season and Whedon & Co. did job. In 2014 Trachtenberg and Seth green visited Gellar on the set of his comedy The crazy ones, sending Instagram to a frenzy.
"We do it (we keep in touch)," Gellar said in Watch what happens live, referring to Michelle and Seth. "I mean, you have to understand that Seth and I have been friends since we were 7 years old. Well, he's older. So he was like 9." He turned to the camera: "Yes, that's right, Seth. I said it, you're older." And "I've known Michelle Trachtenberg since I was probably 5 years old."
Trachtenberg, who was about 15 years old when he joined the cast, said The Hollywood reporter last year that, as a teenager, "of course I was in love with Angel and Marc Blucas, "who played Buffy's normal boyfriend (except the whole secret operations issue) Riley." And I was really in love with seeing Drusilla (Spike's father, played by Juliet Landau) on the screen. It seemed to me from another world. "Interestingly, as a fan, she sent Buffy and Angel, like any hot-blooded human, but,quot; as an actress on the set and working with James, "she switched to Buffy and Spike.
Because there had to be rumors of discord during filming, of course there were rumors that Gellar and Charisma Carpenter, who played frenemy Cordelia, had real life problems But like many of those fief stories on the set, and regardless of what they might have felt day by day when they were 20, nothing was happening that would one day contaminate the memory of the program's cosmic chemistry (like the recent declaration of no friend of mine Kim Cattrall about Sarah Jessica Parker, for example).
"I loved everyone," Carpenter told NewNowNext of Logo in 2013. "I would love to see Sarah again. She now lives primarily in New York, but I spent a lot of time with her. She is married, has children now, there is a lot of growth for We both leave many things behind us: the shows, the hours, the characters.
"I think I would be more interested in catching up with her. She really taught me a lot. I can't say enough about what I learned from her about how to get her marks, turn on her lights, the demands of the role she has. It was low, the crazy hours. It was an ambitious show. I would really like to see her again. "
Charisma It was seen dating the killer Faith, Eliza Dushku, in 2015, and she and Gellar had the opportunity to catch up with Ew last year.
Meanwhile, Carpenter and James Marsters ended up appearing in Supernatural together in 2013 and, according to the actress, they were finally getting to know each other instead of meeting, per se.
They never had one-on-one scenes in Buffy, Then in AngelAs in "episode number 100 in which he tries to bite me, we work a little together. But we never had the opportunity to sit side by side and meet each other," Carpenter said. "Or go to the margarita bar next to Paramount! We never had the opportunity to do that. Our schedules were very different." But for Supernatural"We were kidnapped in Vancouver, which is one of my favorite cities, and our chairs were side by side, neither of us were running towards our trailers and we just had to hang out. We talked about music, children and talked about the programs in those of us who work and where we grew up, and how funny it is that we are now getting to know each other 10 years after the programs end. "
Carpenter made some friends good enough to attend my wedding from the Whedonverse. She and Clare Kramer, who played the fifth season, the great bad Gloria, an almost indestructible demon in human form addicted to shopping, were both in Julie BenzThe nuptials of 2012. (Benz, who played Angel's father, Darla, said in Christopher Golden& # 39; s Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 20 Years of Murders that working with Boreanaz was "easy and fun,quot;, easily your favorite moments of the program).
Resident Buffy adult Anthony Stewart Head, who was not in the Ew meeting in person, was quoted in the Golden 2017 book Buffy the Vampire: 20 Years of Murders that the crew and the cast "were so lovely, so welcoming. It was really a family affair," thanks in large part to the environment created by Whedon.
His young daughters, Emily and Daisy, would come on set, he said, and Hannigan and Gellar were like older sisters for the girls.
"I dated everyone, more or less," Head recalled. "I spent a lot of time with Nicky and Alyson, and Emma (Caulfield, who played revenge demon with a heart of gold, Anya). I really couldn't spend much time with Sarah Michelle. I've spent a lot of time since then, every time I visit ( the US), but because she was working all the time. She went out with David, she went out with James. She went out with Seth a little, I mean, in short, we all stayed really friendly. "
He realizes that he was the only one of all those mentioned who could not attend the meeting. He, of course, contributed an interview and then tweeted: "Here are 20 years and a wonderful group of people x,quot;.
However, what really matters, obviously, is that Gellar and Boreanaz continue to get along.
"David and I will always have a connection and we will always be friends," Gellar said in WWHL in 2014. "Not to mention the fact that his program had much better service than mine … Many times I'm motivated by food … Many times David sends me text messages when there's some good food there and I'm going to visit "Mainly to get food."
So that's why was it still appearing on the set of Bones. All this time, the road to the killer's heart went through his stomach.
(Originally published on March 9, 2018 at 6 a.m. PT)
