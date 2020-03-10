Bucks-up Bucks made & # 39; the right call & # 39; to sit with Nuggets

%MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4211% %MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4212%

Kyle Korver insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks made the right decision by resting some of their headlines despite falling to a third straight loss on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the 109-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets, as he is sidelined by a minor knee sprain, his status will be reassessed before the home game this week with the Boston Celtics.

Eric Bledsoe is also dealing with an injury, but Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer didn't play against Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo, Marvin Williams or Brook Lopez at all against the Nuggets.

With a place in the playoffs already secured and a healthy advantage over the Toronto Raptors at the top of the Eastern Conference, Korver, who scored 23 points, understood why the decision was made to manage the minutes for key players.

"Different types are beaten," Korver told the media. "We have a good local stretch here and we want to do it right. The boys have bites and skills and you take care of that. We have some important games to come, so it was definitely the right decision."

Budenholzer was pleased with the performance of those who filed against Denver, revealing that he chose to go with the "cooler bodies,quot; at the end of a three-game road trip.

"This was the group that gave us our best chance," he said. "Every night in the league you need something different. I thought we needed a lot of energy tonight to face a good Denver team."

"We were right there. This group put us right where we wanted to be. We just couldn't do it."

"At some point, you choose the coolest body type in certain situations. Those other guys are good, they are available and I told them they were ready. But we went with the group we did because we thought it was the best tonight." "