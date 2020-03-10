Home Entertainment British journalist criticized for calling Meghan Markle & # 39; 5 clicks...

British journalist criticized for calling Meghan Markle & # 39; 5 clicks away from the trash of the trailer! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A British journalist is becoming fashionable after referring to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as "5 clicks away from the trailer trash."

"I think what has really bothered the British public is that Meghan Markle, whom many people think alone, you know, five clicks of the trailer trash, has really tried to disrespect the queen," said Victoria Mather during a segment in MSNBC Live. "And the queen is the most respected person, the most respected woman in the world."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©