British journalist criticized for calling Meghan Markle & # 39; 5 clicks away from the trash of the trailer! & # 39;

A British journalist is becoming fashionable after referring to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as "5 clicks away from the trailer trash."

"I think what has really bothered the British public is that Meghan Markle, whom many people think alone, you know, five clicks of the trailer trash, has really tried to disrespect the queen," said Victoria Mather during a segment in MSNBC Live. "And the queen is the most respected person, the most respected woman in the world."

Mather currently writes for Air Mail, but was introduced in the segment as a "royalty watcher,quot; for Vanity Fair. A spokeswoman for the publisher, Count Nast, the publication's parent company, told BuzzFeed News.

On Monday, Meghan and Prince Harry concluded their final duties as family members. This month, they will be stripped of their royal titles, opting for a more regular lifestyle for their son, Archie.