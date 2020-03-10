Bristol R 2-0 S & # 39; land

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored both goals when Bristol Rovers surprised Sunderland, who was chasing the promotion, with a 2-0 Sky Bet League One victory at Memorial Stadium.

The hosts took a 39-minute lead when Ollie Clarke's low crossing from the right reached Clarke-Harris with his back to the goal. The forward used his strength to turn his marker and shoot at the roof of the net from eight yards.

It was 2-0 in the 75th minute, with Clarke-Harris making a net from the penalty spot after Max Power raised an arm to drive a Luke Leahy center from the left.

The game had a painful vision for almost 1,200 Sunderland fans who made the long trip, as their team could not force a save from Rovers goalkeeper Jamal Blackman until the end of the detention time.

Clarke-Harris's first goal was the first significant target shot from either side in a first half that generated five reserves.

One of those yellow cards was controversially issued to Cameron Hargreaves of Rovers just before the break for diving when he fell after a challenge from Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin inside the area.