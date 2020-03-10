Brad Pitt comes to HGTV for Celebrity IOU

HGTV, ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
After the Oscar victory … a stop on HGTV? If you're Brad Pitt, that is a yes!
Pitt, who won an Oscar for his performance in Once upon a time in Hollywood will appear in the new HGTV series full of stars Celebrity IOU. The show comes from Property brothers duo Drew scott Y Jonathan Scott and introduce the twin brothers helping each celebrity with a special renovation. But it is not a renewal for the star, the talent is coming with surprise renovations at home to express deep gratitude to people who have had a great impact on their lives.
"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful being punished enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan said in a statement.
"Being part of this show really touches us," Drew said in a statement. "This is what we love to do, transform people's lives through their homes."
In addition to Pitt, the stars have already lined up to Celebrity IOU They are Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis Y Michael Buble.
According to HGTV, each episode will feature a star that will get down to work with the Scott brothers to imagine a design plan to reward their mentors, friends and family. The brothers will travel throughout the country to help create the renovations. Projects include turning a separate garage into a guest house, renovating a backyard into an entertainment area and taking an outdated condominium with 1970's decor and turning it into a modern home.
"Since Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, coming Takeover of the hometown, HGTV is succeeding with series that celebrate the power of the human connection " Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said in a statement. "The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU It is about personal acts of kindness and gratitude. We all want to find ways to help people who are always by our side when we need them. "
Celebrity IOU opens Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.