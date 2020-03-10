Brad Pitt comes to HGTV for Celebrity IOU

After the Oscar victory … a stop on HGTV? If you're Brad Pitt, that is a yes!

Pitt, who won an Oscar for his performance in Once upon a time in Hollywood will appear in the new HGTV series full of stars Celebrity IOU. The show comes from Property brothers duo Drew scott Y Jonathan Scott and introduce the twin brothers helping each celebrity with a special renovation. But it is not a renewal for the star, the talent is coming with surprise renovations at home to express deep gratitude to people who have had a great impact on their lives.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful being punished enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan said in a statement.