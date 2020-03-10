Boosie BadAzz fires her shot with Rihanna in a hilarious video: check it out!

%MINIFYHTML4cfa372489bc7bbd2c7a9eecf9f281b611% %MINIFYHTML4cfa372489bc7bbd2c7a9eecf9f281b612%

The rapper turned to social networks to film his shot with Rihanna through a super fun clip in which he tried to convince her that he was the one for her! Boosie BadAzz is just one of the many suitors that the superstar has, but he is determined to prove that it is the best and only option he should turn to after his separation from billionaire Hassan Jameel.

In addition, the funny clip arrives right in the middle of the rumors that she is romantically involved with A $ AP Rocky, one of her lifelong friends!

Perhaps that is exactly why he published the video, trying to convince the singer and the businesswoman that he is the best option between the two.

The video he shared is, in fact, a sketch of his next show and shows the rapper telling a friend: heard I heard that Rihanna is out of the market right now. Yes man, I just got some things about IG and they say he's playing with A $ AP Rocky. "

In the background, a bleak piano melody can be heard and then the clip presents two snapshots in which RiRi and A $ AP seem to be flirting with each other.

One of them is an image of 2012 when they were presented together at the VMA, while the second dates from December last year when they both attended the Fashion Awards in London.

Boosie goes on to say, "I'm going back because I rock with A $ AP Rocky, that's my dog." I heard she is out of the market. I am a trap. I take care of my children. I am an adorable person And I am in my shit. I'm not going to hate you with another (boy). I am a good match. Rihanna, I'm crap! Good things to come for those who (wait). "

And that was not all! He also wrote in the caption: "I am a bag for my girl," but just keep the Rollin cameras. #BADAZZBoosie series without scripts otw. 😂 OFFICIAL TRAILER IN BIO. 🍿 ’



