Boosie Badazz desperately sells to Rihanna despite Rocky's dating rumors

WENN / Johnny Louis / Avalon

By telling the singer of & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; that he's not going to hate you with another [boy] & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Show Da World & # 39; He still begs the beauty of Barbados to look at him because he is & # 39; a trap & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

In spite of RihannaHe separated from Hassan Jameel, Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie I could have missed the opportunity to be with the singer amid the rumors that she is back with her ex A $ AP Rocky. As disappointed as he could have been, the Louisiana rapper still doesn't seem to give up.

In a new trailer for his new reality series "Badazz Boosie," the 37-year-old star reacts to Rihanna and A $ AP's dating rumors. "I heard Rihanna out of the market right now. I just got some stuff on Instagram and they say she's playing with A $ AP Rocky," he says while cooking in the kitchen. Calling A $ AP Mob member of his "lil dawg", he says: "I take my bag off, I take my bag off because I rock with A $ AP Rocky."

%MINIFYHTML247f7d025641445e9820bca6cd2c7bb311% %MINIFYHTML247f7d025641445e9820bca6cd2c7bb312%

That, however, does not prevent him from jumping into Rihanna. "I heard he is out of the market. I am a trap. I take care of my children. I am an adorable person. And I am on my way," he says, desperately trying to convince the "Diamonds." "singer of songs.

"I'm not going to hate you with another [boy]. I'm a good catch. Rihanna, I'm catching a damn catch! Good things for those who [wait]," he continues, while his Friends don't seem to be interested in what He says and they continue with their activities. At the end of the clip, one of the boys is smiling in response to Boosie's hilarious plea.

However, Boosie does not seem to be ashamed, as he mocks himself in a legend of the video he shared through his Instagram page. "I am a crazy girl but I just keep the cameras rolling. #BADAZZBoosie series without scripts otw. OFFICIAL TRAILER In BIO," he wrote.

<br />

In a preview previously published for the program, Boosie also reveals that her children are trying to connect him with Rihanna. "My children, I think they try to find me a woman," he admits. "You know who I love. The whole world knows who I love. She loves me too, it's just a matter of time. Rihanna, you know you love me."

Later, one of his sons tries to throw his father saying, "Yo Rihanna, you can come see my dad." Another adds: "Yes, you need someone in your life." Later Boosie is seen shaking her hips, trying to show the Grammy-winning artist that she has "rude" movements.

"Badazz Boosie" shows the rapper and his family living their usual lives. It is scheduled to be released in the spring of this year.