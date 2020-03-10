Bollywood stars wish fans a Happy Holi on social media

Each year, Holi brings with it a great wave of enthusiasm, positivity and happiness. It is the moment in which the whole country decides to leave aside its worries and enjoys the moment with its near beings. And as the whole country is in the mood to celebrate the festival of colors, our Bollywood stars turned to social networks to send their wishes to fans on this special day. Scroll down to discover what they had to say.

%MINIFYHTML0fb99ac37eb309e86caa5b2440a7417d11% %MINIFYHTML0fb99ac37eb309e86caa5b2440a7417d12%