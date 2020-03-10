BMW's first long-range EV will not reach the US UU.

%MINIFYHTML0d5d7910b388c66bfb9cfc47c6784ea111% %MINIFYHTML0d5d7910b388c66bfb9cfc47c6784ea112%

The BMW iX3, the company's first long-range electric vehicle, will not come to the United States after all. While the German automaker had previously left the door open for a US launch. UU. Sometime around 2021, a company spokesman said Automotive news on Sunday that the iX3 will only be sold in Europe and China, which is where it is being manufactured.

Announced in 2018, the iX3 is destined to be BMW's first long-range electric vehicle and first normal appearance. It looks a lot like the SUV X3, the company's most popular vehicle in the United States. But instead of a combustion engine, the iX3 is powered by a 74kWh battery that is supposed to power the SUV for 273 miles when it is full. It is expected to go into production later this year.

The iX3 is not the first EV that moves away from the US. UU., Which is the second largest automotive market on the planet. Volkswagen decided not to take its first "electric car for the masses," ID 3, to the US. UU. Even before it went into production, choosing to make the largest SUV ID 4 the first EV that the automaker will sell here. In December, Mercedes-Benz delayed the launch in the United States of its first long-range electric SUV, the EQC, until 2021.

It is an electric version of the most popular BMW vehicle in the US. UU.

Despite the country's power when it comes to buying new vehicles, many non-Tesla electric vehicles have had trouble catching up in the United States. General Motors sold around 16,000 Chevy Bolt EV in 2019, and Nissan moved around 12,000 Leafs. Consumers bought about 5,000 or less of any other fully electric car on the market in the United States last year. Some hybrids have done better, such as the Prius Prime, of which Toyota sold around 23,000 in 2019. Others were completely suspended, such as Honda's all-electric Clarity sedan, which was killed Monday.

BMW sold around 4,800 i3 in the United States last year, not bad for the company's first all-electric car, which went on sale here in 2014. But the company did not say why it decided not to test the EV waters of the United States with The iX3, especially given the success of its successor to gas. Instead, the company only pointed to the iNext SUV and the i4 sedan as its next fully electric market entry. (BMW also owns Mini, which will launch a fully electric car powered by the i3 EV technology in March this year).

As for why the iX3 is being manufactured in China, BMW's reasons are a bit easier to understand. China is the largest market for electric vehicles (and cars in general) in the world, and manufacturing them locally helps the company bypass import taxes. Making the iX3 in China also places BMW near the main supply chain for electric vehicles. It is also likely to save BMW money, as Ford once said it could save up to $ 1 billion by doing the Focus there.