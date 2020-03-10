Blackpool 1 – 2 Tranmere

%MINIFYHTMLd005d4257fed254018a28aebe48aff3e11% %MINIFYHTMLd005d4257fed254018a28aebe48aff3e12%

Tranmere's survival hopes increased thanks to a 2-1 victory at Blackpool.

The first home game of Neil Critchley in charge of the Seasiders was spoiled when Rovers' third consecutive victory led them to three points in the fourth bottom Wimbledon.

Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall saw an early shot saved by Scott Davies after Connor Ronan attacked him.

On the other end, Morgan Ferrier fired a shot after the demolition of Peter Clarke.

Nathan Delfouneso of Blackpool saw a header hit the top of the crossbar before Rovers struck twice in the period before the interval.

Ferrier headed neatly to the corner when he got up to meet the Calum Woods cross.

In additional time, James Vaughan went home from 15 yards after finding the Ferrier pass.

Blackpool cut the deficit in half just before the hour mark when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall crashed home from 25 yards.

In less than a minute it was almost 2-2, but Davies patted Ronan's shot even further on the post.

Liam Feeney missed two good chances to match Blackpool late.