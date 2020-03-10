Billie Lourd deals with the bittersweet emotion that replaces Carrie Fisher in & # 39; The Rise of Skywalker & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7648b6562a9c4e1c521b9d86d44090f411% %MINIFYHTML7648b6562a9c4e1c521b9d86d44090f412%

Lieutenant Connix's painter in the last film of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; remember the time he helped director J.J. Abrams and his team complete the sequences that involve the iconic character of his late mother.

Actress Billie lourd endured a roller coaster full of emotions on the set of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after agreeing to replace his late mother Carrie fisher.

The veteran star, famous for her role as Princess Leia, died unexpectedly in December 2016, but director J.J. Abrams was able to record unused images from Fisher of 2015 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"to resuscitate his character for key scenes in the recent" The Rise of Skywalker. "

Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix of the Resistance in the sci-fi blockbusters, helped Abrams and his team complete the sequences by participating in Leia's shooting, and she admits it was really bittersweet to replace her mother.

"It's literally like a gift from her, or that forces us to make her the star of the movie, probably both!" she laughed at the new behind the scenes documentary, "The Skywalker Legacy."

Lourd added: "Being back has been incredible, painful, surreal, all the adjectives you can think of, I probably felt it."

Later, Abrams used Fisher's first videos to digitally replace the 27-year-old's face with her mother's.

The production of the scenes of Princess Leia from "The Rise of Skywalker" was also an emotional experience for the protagonist Daisy ridley, which needed to recover after filming.

"The reality of having to make a scene with someone who isn't really there was very difficult," the Briton shared. "I had to leave and have a moment."

And Abrams insists that he will always be grateful to Lourd for giving him his blessing for Fisher to return from the dead screen.

"Knowing that we were doing this with her by our side, is something I will always be grateful for," said the director.

"The Skywalker Legacy," which details how the filmmakers incorporated unused Fisher images in the last film, will be released to coincide with the digital release of "The Rise of Skywalker" on March 17.