Billie Eilish takes off her bra during the concert to protest body shame

Billie Eilish is not like most pop stars. The modest 18-year-old has been covered with oversized shirts and wide-legged pants since entering the music scene in 2018, instead of wearing revealing clothes or using her sexuality to sell music.

During a recent concert, Eilish surprised her fans when she made a bold statement about the shame of the body by removing her bra during a spoken word video presentation.

The five-time Grammy winner performed at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Monday, March 9, when fans watched a video on the big screen that showed Eilish taking off his shirt while a monologue was talking about an instrumental track.

Eilish seemed to be making a statement about online body shame and the pressures young artists face in the music industry. The video started with the Bad boy The singer dressed in her oversized clothes and then slowly began to undress while playing the vocal track.

“You have opinions, about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to embarrass others, some people use it to embarrass me, but I feel you are watching, always, and that nothing I do is not seen. So, although I feel your eyes, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived for them, I could never move. Do you want it to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Workshop? You want me to shut up? Do you provoke my shoulders? My chest? Am i my stomach My hips? The body I was born with, isn't that what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I remove the layers, I am a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide how much they are worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what does that do to me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion about me not my responsibility?

At the end of the video clip, Eilish had removed her black shirt and put on only one bra.

Some people in the crowd captured the moment with their phones, and in the different videos posted, fans can be heard losing their heads. A fan shouted: "What the hell?! No way! While the crowd roared in response to the clip.

Last month at the BRIT awards, Eilish told the crowd when he accepted the award for Best International Solo Artist that he had felt "hated,quot; recently despite his great success.

During his emotional acceptance speech, Eilish said that when he was on stage that night performing his new James Bond song. No time to die He saw the crowd smiling at him, and he really made her want to cry.

Eilish has had unprecedented success in the music industry in recent months, as it swept the four main categories in the Grammys in January for their album When We Everyone falls asleep, where are we going?

She has admitted that her success has taken its toll and Eilish revealed during an interview with BBC breakfast He had to stop reading Instagram comments because they were ruining his life. Billie Eilish says that during his rise to the top of the charts he discovered that the more great the things you do, the more people hate you.

Justin Bieber recently shared that he was worried about Eilish because she has found massive fame at such a young age. Bieber said he wanted to protect Eilish because he doesn't want her to go through the same thing as him.



