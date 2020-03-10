Billie Eilish strips naked during the tour to return the blow to Body-Shamers

%MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f811% %MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f812%

Instagram

In an interlude between songs, members of the audience are shown a clip of the Grammy-winning singer who slowly takes off her shirt to finally put on her bra.

Up News Info –

Billie eilish He hit those who judge that his body "never saw it" while stripping off his famous oversized clothes for a video on his new tour.

The 18-year-old singer is known for her love for square blouses and baggy pants, which always hide her figure. But when he started his tour "Where Do We Go?" At the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday, March 9 at night, Billie took the opportunity to show a different side of herself.

%MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f813% %MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f814%

In an interlude between songs, members of the audience were shown a clip of the teenager who undressed slowly, taking off her shirt to finally put on her bra.

%MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f815% %MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f816%

the video, which was shared on Twitter by concert goers, was accompanied by a voiceover from Billie, in which he reflected on why people are so critical of his figure.

"You have opinions, about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," he began. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, others use it to embarrass others, some people use it to embarrass me. But I feel like you're always watching, and nothing I do is not seen.

"Then, while I feel your eyes, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived for them, I could never move."

Asked if fans wanted it to be "smaller, weaker, softer, taller," Billie continued: "Is the body I was born with not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I say goodbye to the layers, I'm like ** t. Even though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for that, why? "

At the conclusion, Billie said: "We make assumptions about people, based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they are worth. If I use more, if I use less, who decides what does that do to me? It means? My value is based only on your perception? Or is your opinion about me not my responsibility? "