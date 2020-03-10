Billie Eilish closes the body shamers during the powerful start of the tour

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation
Billie Eilish has a message for her shamers.
The 18-year-old artist addressed her critics during the beginning of her Where we go? World tour in Miami on Monday.
At one point, the Grammy winner played a video in which she talked about the trial she faces about her body and style. While the video was playing, Eilish began to slowly take off her clothes until she was standing in her bra and sinking into a dark pool.
"Do you know me? Do you really know me?" Eilish said at the beginning of the clip, according to a transcript of The Guardian. "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I use; some people praise it. Some people use it to embarrass others; some people use it to embarrass me."
The "bad boy,quot; star said he can "feel you watching,quot; and that "nothing I do is not seen."
"So while I feel your looks, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived with them, I could never move," he continued, according to the post. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Higher? Would you like me to shut up? Do my shoulders provoke you? My chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? Is it the body with which I was born? is not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I get rid of the layers, I am a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge and judge me by that. Why? "
Then he called his enemies for making assumptions about people based on size.
"We decide who they are. We decide how much they are worth," he added, according to the newspaper. "If I use more, if I use less, who decides what that does to me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion about me not my responsibility?"
Eilish has spoken about the trial he received before, even during a 2019 Calvin Klein announcement.
"I never want the world to know everything about me," he said in the campaign. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes, nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's under it, you know?"
He also spoke on the subject during an interview with Pharrell Williams for Magazine V last year.
"I wear baggy clothes and wear what I want; I don't say: & # 39; Oh, I'm going to wear baggy clothes because it's baggy clothes & # 39; it's never like that," he explained. "What's more, I simply wear what I want to wear. But, of course, everyone sees him as & # 39; she says no to being sexualized & # 39; and,quot; she says no to being the stereotypical woman. " something strange because I know that much of what I hear is positive or that people try to be positive about how I dress; how I am never really outside without wearing anything or wearing dresses. I have heard it. (Even) from my parents, (the ) Comments (positive) about how I dress have this element that shames the foxes, like: & # 39; I am very happy that you dress like a boy, so that other girls can dress like boys, so that they don't & # 39; whores & # 39; that's basically what it seems to me. And I can't (exaggerate how) strongly, I don't appreciate it at all. "
In addition, Eilish has opened up about the hurtful comments she received on Instagram. During an interview with BBC breakfastFor example, he said "he stopped reading the comments completely,quot; because he was "ruining my life."
Eilish's international tour runs until the beginning of September.