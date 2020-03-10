Billie Eilish closes the body shamers during the powerful start of the tour

Billie eilish He has a message for his shamers.

%MINIFYHTML69f12361ca3968646c8ae4f9ca61132c11% %MINIFYHTML69f12361ca3968646c8ae4f9ca61132c12%

The 18-year-old artist addressed her critics during the beginning of her Where we go? World tour in Miami on Monday.

At one point, the Grammy winner played a video in which she talked about the trial she faces about her body and style. While the video was playing, Eilish began to slowly take off her clothes until she was standing in her bra and sinking into a dark pool.

"Do you know me? Do you really know me?" Eilish said at the beginning of the clip, according to a transcript of The Guardian. "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I use; some people praise it. Some people use it to embarrass others; some people use it to embarrass me."

The "bad boy,quot; star said he can "feel you watching,quot; and that "nothing I do is not seen."

"So while I feel your looks, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived with them, I could never move," he continued, according to the post. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Higher? Would you like me to shut up? Do my shoulders provoke you? My chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? Is it the body with which I was born? is not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I get rid of the layers, I am a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge and judge me by that. Why? "