Bill requiring paid sick days could limit the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

– Employers should be required to grant paid sick leave to employees to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, says a state senator in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 282, introduced Wednesday by Louisville Democrat Morgan McGarvey, would make people working in Kentucky for a particular employer for at least 30 days within a year, from the start of their employment, to have right to paid sick days.

"Employers must realize that it is convenient to provide sick workers with free time," McGarvey said in a statement. "Having a potentially sick employee puts others at risk, and we should not take lightly the health crisis we have in our hands."

"Having a potentially sick employee puts others at risk, and we should not take lightly the health crisis we have in our hands." https://t.co/mCQIgv8Cxr – WYMT (@WYMT) March 10, 2020

%MINIFYHTML51ff2284880cee23332663dcae1a7def11% %MINIFYHTML51ff2284880cee23332663dcae1a7def12%

If approved, the measure would require employers to grant 24 hours, or three sick days, to an employee every calendar year.

McGarvey said the bill would encourage people to stay home when they are sick, helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We must get out in front of this potential epidemic," he said.