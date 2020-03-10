Big Ten Tournament odds 2020: Michigan State, the favorite in the competitive field

%MINIFYHTML64d7678c3327f968324fd26474598e8d11% %MINIFYHTML64d7678c3327f968324fd26474598e8d12%

It is not disputed that the Big Ten was the best conference in college basketball this season. The quality of the competition meant that no team could emerge as head and shoulders better than the rest in the conference, and that has led to a real stalemate in regards to the betting odds of the Big Ten Tournament.

At least nine teams will participate in the NCAA Tournament, and those nine teams are likely 10-1 or less to win the automatic Big Ten bid at March Madness.

2020 Big Ten Tournament Fees

Michigan State +250

Maryland +425

Michigan +600

Wisconsin +600

Iowa +800

Ohio State +800

Rutgers +800

Illinois +900

Penn State +1000

Purdue +2000

Minnesota +2800

Indiana +4000

Nebraska +15000

Northwest +15000

Tom Izzo Spartans were the No. 1 agreed team in the country that entered the season, but did not meet expectations. Michigan State lost nine games in mid-February, but won five straight games to close the season on a high note and win a part of the Big Ten regular season title. The Spartans eliminated other contestants like Iowa, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State during that period, so the punters are back aboard the Michigan State train.

Cassius Winston is knocking down 43.2 percent of his three and leads the Spartans with 18.6 points per game, and the great Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry have been playing better in the paint. The defense has been acute, occupying the third place in the nation in effective percentage of field goals, but the Spartans will probably have to face a very difficult opponent in the quarterfinals. Ohio State is rated the eighth best team in the nation by Ken Pomeroy numbers, and the Buckeyes are likely to outperform Purdue in the second round on Thursday.

Maryland was in the driver's seat in the Big Ten last month with a 12-3 record in the conference game, but the Terrapins lost three of their last five games to miss an absolute title of the regular Big Ten season. . That led the Terps to be a No. 3 seed because of their record of less than .500 against Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Jalen Smith has been one of the best offensive weapons in the Big Ten this season. Smith is averaging a double double with 15.5 and 10.5 rebounds per game, and is reaching 53.8 percent of his field goals and 36.8 percent of his three. Anthony Cowan Jr. can also create his own shots, and his ability to help in other ways makes Maryland dangerous.

The number 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament is Wisconsin, but punters don't believe in the Badgers. They will only be a short favorite according to CBB's betting odds against Michigan or Rutgers in the quarterfinals, and this team is ranked behind four other teams in the conference according to Pomeroy.

Greg Gard has done an excellent job taking full advantage of this team. This season could have derailed after Kobe King made the decision to transfer at the end of January, but the Badgers closed the campaign with eight consecutive victories. Micah Potter has been excellent despite missing 10 games in the regular season, hitting 52.8 percent from the floor and 45.1 percent beyond the goal, and has been the best sixth man in the conference.

The Wolverines may be the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but there are many believers in Juwan Howard and Michigan. They are tied with Wisconsin as the team with the third lowest probability of winning the conference tournament, and their metrics show that this team is unlucky enough to be 19-12. Michigan hit the winners of the Creighton and Gonzaga conference in non-conference games, and the Wolverines will be big favorites against Rutgers in the second round.

Iowa and Ohio State have 8-1 to win the Big Ten Tournament, but both teams will have to win four games in four days to claim the title. The Hawkeyes have a Luka Garza Wood Player of the Year contender, while the Buckeyes are seen as one of the top 10 teams in the country by Pomeroy's qualifications. There is much more value in the state of Ohio with these odds, since the Buckeyes have a strong inner defense and shoot well from a distance.

Rutgers is ready to make his first appearance at the NCAA Tournament in almost three decades, but it is likely that the Scarlet Knights will not advance last Friday at the Big Ten Tournament. They will face Michigan on Thursday, and if they win that game, they will face a rested side of Wisconsin on Friday. This is the best defense in the conference, but the Scarlet Knights have some trouble scoring.