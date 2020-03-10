Beyonce and Jay-Z are accused of being members of the Illuminati and devil worshipers in court documents for this reason

Beyonce's attempts to name her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, continue unsuccessfully, as it was recently reported that Veronica Morales, who runs a wedding planning business with the same name, has refused to give up the label of your company

Reportedly, the "Formation,quot; artist and her husband, Jay-Z, have been trying to obtain rights for the exclusive use of their son's name since 2017, when they completed the registered trademark.

At that time, it turned out that the name was already registered in 2012 by Morales, who launched his business in 2009, and declared that he had already been using it for years.

However, the popular musician was not yet ready to give up, because he allegedly tried to secure the rights to his daughter's name again. / /

Supposedly, in a new judicial motion, Beyonce argued that she should win the case because her daughter is a "cultural icon."

Morales hastened to retaliate by arguing that although she respected the singer, she does not believe that Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon, since she declared: “It would be someone like Benjamin Franklin, Elvis Presley or Marilyn Monroe. Celebrities must follow the law like everyone else. "

Morales also generated theories about Beyonce and her husband being Illuminati by saying that "Eulb Yvi,quot;, which is "Blue Ivy,quot; in reverse spelling, meant "Lucifer's daughter,quot; in Latin.

She explained: "Many members of the general public believe that the Carters are members of the so-called,quot; Illuminati, "and their daughter's name written backwards is,quot; Eulb Yvi, "which in Latin translates as,quot; Lucifer's daughter. " .

Morales's comment made many headlines, mainly because it was rumored that the celebrity couple was part of the mysterious organization for years.

In a recent interview, Beyonce explained how important her three children Blue, Sir and Rumi are to her.

She revealed: “I think the most stressful thing for me is to balance work and life. Making sure to be present for my children (leaving Blue at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for evening appointments with my husband and arriving home in time for dinner with my family), all while running a company . be challenging Juggling all those roles can be stressful, but I think that's life for any working mother. "

Many predict that Beyonce will continue to fight for the name.



