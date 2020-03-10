Behind the rupture, calculations and calculation errors between Russia and Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW – It was always a marriage of convenience, regardless of the promises of devotion, but when Russia and Saudi Arabia separated at the end of last week after a dispute over oil production, it was like a lot of ruptures: instantly bitter .
It seems that the days have passed when two of the world's most determined leaders, Vladimir V. Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, participated in an unlikely courtship to shore up oil prices and extend their influence. Only six months ago, the Saudi energy minister called him a union "until death do us part."
With the fall in oil prices and Russian state television blaming Saudi Arabia for the collapse of the ruble, the kingdom said on Tuesday what appeared to be an escalation.
Saudi Aramco, the national oil company, said April 1 would begin providing customers with 12.3 million barrels per day. That is a 26 percent increase in its production before the deal with Russia collapsed.
And aiming at Moscow, the kingdom offered great discounts for April deliveries to customers in Europe, a direct attack on one of Russia's main markets.
In the middle of the tumult, it was not clear which country could emerge as the winner of the long-term dispute, although both have so far been damaged by falling prices.
But the break was a clear victory for a close ally of Putin, Igor I. Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil company, Rosneft. It was also a blow to Russian nationalist-minded economists who tried to punish the United States, regardless of the cost to Russia.
Sechin, who has worked alongside Putin since the 1990s, when they served together as mid-level officials in St. Petersburg, has been pushing for years against the production cuts proposed by the Saudis.
The cuts aim to put a floor below oil prices, but Sechin argued that efforts to keep oil prices high by limiting production only stimulated oil production of bituminous shale in the United States. This, he said Sunday, was "useless."
He has been supported in this long campaign and, until last week, unsuccessful by economic nationalists in Russia. They were horrified by an agreement with the Saudis who considered that it mainly helped the United States, where natural gas and oil extracted from shale has weakened Gazprom, the state-controlled energy giant of Russia, and also Rosneft, the two pillars of the Russian state sector.
An increase in shale production made the United States a major oil importer in the world's largest oil producer and an increasingly important exporter, threatening Russian markets. But oil and shale gas are expensive to produce, and Russia is now calculating that Many companies cannot survive as prices fall below their breakeven point.
"We are not ready to offer our market to those whose production costs are higher than ours," said Mikhail Delyagin, director of the Institute for Globalization Problems and former government economist. "Why should we give up our market?"
Anger over Russia's agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia broke out, Delyagin said, after the United States announced plans to export crude to China in January, the planned market for large and expensive oil developments in Siberia . Russia also worried that other high-cost producers, including companies operating on the coast of Brazil, would break into European and Asian markets, he said.
But not everyone is impressed with the arguments of Sechin and the nationalists, at least from a strategic and economic point of view.
Sergei Guriev, professor of economics at Sciences Po in Paris and former chief economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said that torpedoing the production agreement with OPEC "is not at all in Russia's interest,quot; because it has only opened a war of prices with the Saudis and it is unlikely that it will end the competition of US oil shale oil companies.
"They will not die, but they will only go into hibernation," he said of the US companies, which will lay off workers and naphthalene drilling rigs until prices recover at profitable levels.
Anyway, added Guriev, Sechin and others in Russia opposed to the alliance with the Saudis "they are happy to shoot themselves in the foot, as long as they can also shoot the Americans."
The stock price of Sechin's company, Rosneft, has fallen 16 percent since Friday. That was the day when major oil producers did not reach an agreement in Vienna to reduce production, due to concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on Economic demand spread throughout the world. After the Vienna meeting, the price of crude oil fell rapidly by almost 30 percent, although it recovered slightly on Tuesday.
That Russia would risk a punitive and possibly prolonged struggle with Saudi Arabia for market share underlines the amount of geopolitical tensions, amplified by the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 and the sanctions imposed by the West as punishment, have stirred Russia's economic calculations and also the balance of influence within the Kremlin.
Russia's decision to break with OPEC and send the global price of its main export decline caused great consternation, particularly because it has often deceived the production targets set by OPEC and a broader group of producers known as "OPEC plus ".
Mr. Sechin has long opposed any production reduction agreement with Saudi Arabia, seeing them as a measure that yields market share to the United States, said an oil executive in Moscow who works closely with the ally Putin for a long time and he did not ask to be named to be able to speak frankly.
But until last week, when Russian oil minister Aleksandr V. Novak was sent to Vienna with orders to tell OPEC that Russia could not accept proposed new production cuts, Sechin had repeatedly lost the argument in the Kremlin , where everything was key. Finally, decisions about energy policy are made.
His previous failure to win Putin by his side was a strange setback for the head of Rosneft, a state-controlled oil giant who, along with Gazprom, is at the center of a Kremlin campaign to create "national champions." to promote the geopolitical and economic interests of Russia.
Very feared in Russia for his pugnacity, Mr. Sechin has the reputation of getting his way. A former economy minister who confronted him with politics, Aleksei V. Ulyukayev, was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2017 for what many saw as false charges of corruption.
Mr. Putin's spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, declined in his regular briefing on Tuesday to comment on Mr. Sechin's role in the crack with the Saudis. But it was clear that for years, Rosneft's boss was pushing for a division but making little progress.
This was due in large part to his pleas to reject Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce production collided with an impulse from Mr. Putin to forge close relations with the notoriously stubborn de facto leader of the kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed, and expand the influence of Moscow in a long region dominated by the United States.
When many world leaders withdrew from the crown prince after the murder and dismemberment in 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Putin hugged him. TO At a meeting of the Group of 20 in Buenos Aires, two months after the murder, Putin and the crown prince exchanged laughter and clashed those five.
A year later, Putin paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first of a Russian leader in more than a decade, hailing "the expansion of friendly and mutually beneficial ties."
The bromance between the leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia, said Vladislav Inozemtsev, director of the Research Center for Post-Industrial Societies, led Putin to underestimate the willingness of the crown prince to call Russia's deception.
In negotiations with democratic leaders, he said, Putin's firm control over Russian politics and economy gives him a great advantage, allowing him to quickly make credible promises, as well as threats. But that advantage vanished in Russia's dealings with Saudi Arabia.
"Sir. Putin, in fact, would very much like to be the M.B.S. of Russia," said Mr. Inozemtsev, using a common abbreviation for the name of the crown prince. "But M.B.S. has a great advantage: it can treat your country as your personal property. This could be the point where Putin's calculations went wrong."
Russian officials have struggled this week to reassure the public that they have the situation in their hands, and the central bank intervened to curb the fall in the value of the ruble against the dollar.
State television stations He blamed Saudi Arabia for the collapse of the ruble and offered as consolation expert comments that the United States and Saudi Arabia would eventually suffer more. "At these prices, by the end of the year oil shale oil companies will crumble," Channel 1 of the state said.
With hundreds of billions of dollars salted in rainy day funds, Russia is, in many ways, in an exceptionally good position to resist the impact of falling oil prices. However, he has been shaken by the speed and aggressiveness of Saudi Arabia in responding to the collapse of the talks in Vienna.
Russia has been "very surprised that the Saudis have engaged in a price war so quickly," said economist Guriev.