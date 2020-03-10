Behind the rupture, calculations and calculation errors between Russia and Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW – It was always a marriage of convenience, regardless of the promises of devotion, but when Russia and Saudi Arabia separated at the end of last week after a dispute over oil production, it was like a lot of ruptures: instantly bitter .

It seems that the days have passed when two of the world's most determined leaders, Vladimir V. Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, participated in an unlikely courtship to shore up oil prices and extend their influence. Only six months ago, the Saudi energy minister called him a union "until death do us part."

With the fall in oil prices and Russian state television blaming Saudi Arabia for the collapse of the ruble, the kingdom said on Tuesday what appeared to be an escalation.

Saudi Aramco, the national oil company, said April 1 would begin providing customers with 12.3 million barrels per day. That is a 26 percent increase in its production before the deal with Russia collapsed.