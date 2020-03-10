Bay Area hospitals prepare to potentially receive patients with coronavirus on cruise ships – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Hospitals in the Bay Area on Monday were preparing to accept any possible case of COVID-19 disembarking from the Grand Princess cruise affected by the coronavirus in the Port of Oakland.

Outside the Parnassus of the UCSF, tents were installed waiting for any possible case. Nothing has been revealed about where the 21 infected cases of the ship will end, but the tents will be waiting for them at any hospital to which they are sent.

%MINIFYHTMLc8973ce6f9012de4faebbbd2808e040611% %MINIFYHTMLc8973ce6f9012de4faebbbd2808e040612%

"People will not come into contact with the general public at any time during their trip," California Governor Gavin Newsom told the public at a press conference on Sunday.

There are 100 negative pressure rooms in San Francisco and around 200 in the Bay Area. The 50 rooms at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital were initially intended to stop the spread of measles and tuberculosis, but now they can also be used to contain the coronavirus and stop its spread.

"The air leaves the hallway to the anteroom instead of flowing into the hallway, where there are other people," said Dr. Lisa Winston, a hospital epidemiologist at ZSFGH. There is also a two-door system in the rooms.

“When you cross the second door, you are in the patient's room and this room also has negative pressure when it comes to the anteroom. Air flows into this room and not from this room, ”said Winston.

If a patient leaving the ship requires hospitalization, it is very likely that he will end up in a negative pressure room in the Bay Area to stop the spread of the virus to any other person.