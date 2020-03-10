After David Ayres’s memorable appearance with the Carolina Hurricanes as a backup emergency doorman, people have fallen in love with EBUG.

On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche will make Larry Walker, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, his honorary EBUG after a pregame ceremony.

Walker, a Maple Ridge, B.C. native, is scheduled to enter Cooperstown this summer. The 53-year-old finished his 17-year career with a .313 batting average and breaking 383 home runs.

He will be the second player born in Canada included in the Baseball Hall of Fame after pitcher Fergie Jenkins. According to an Avalanche press release, Walker had aspirations to be an NHL goalkeeper before focusing on baseball.

Bruins Hall of Fame member Cam Neely joked about Walker's goal ability.

As a child, I played pond hockey against Cam Neely, the Bruins Hall of Fame member. I asked Neely how good Walker was on the network, if he could keep the disk out. "I wouldn't say all the time," said Neely … – Nick Groke (@nickgroke) March 10, 2020

Walker can live a childhood dream, continuing his special year.