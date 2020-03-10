Barbara Kavovit demolishes Harvey Weinstein's office in New York City

Camila Amaral
Not all heroes wear capes …
Sometimes, they wear a bow blouse and a designer belt to demolish the office of a convicted rapist. March 9 Royal Housewives of New York star Barbara Kavovit, he prepared his construction hat and his hammer, when he began to tear down Harvey weinsteinThe old office in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.
Given that Bravolebrity is the founder of Evergreen, a construction company, it is safe to say that she will do her magic and create a completely redesigned space. In addition, it is so good in what makes it beat three other companies run by men, according to The Hollywood reporter.
"We are taking it to the walls and building it again," he told the publication. Adding that she predicts that the remodeling will take approximately 16 weeks.
In addition, the reality show personality shared how much this project means to her, especially when she thinks of the previous owner, who not only became a disgraced producer in Hollywood, but was convicted of rape at her trial in New York City. York for two reasons: rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.
"This is very personal, emotional and passionate for me because I feel the pain of those women," Barbara told the publication. "I've had many Harvey in my life."
The construction owner talked about his experiences and what it has been like to work in an industry dominated by men.
"I am part of an industry that has been 98 percent male and not very welcoming to women," he continued. "I found many adversities, many slamming doors and many proposals. I have been fighting for 25 years to claim my claim. I had to date people who did not interest me."
He added: "I had to sit in front of men on several occasions to whom I would not give them the time of day to get a job. Many of them simply guided me because they wanted to date me."
For Barbara, obtaining the contract to demolish Weinstein's former office space was also a victory due to the fact that the chief of operations of Olsham Properties (who owns the offices in the building) is a woman.
"I had to go through four interviews," he shared. "I was given the opportunity to prove that I am an expert. I can do what everyone else does, and I think I do better. Although the drawings were submitted, I was not afraid to tell them immediately that I could save two weeks and $ 50,000. "
Of course, being the one who gives the old Weinstein office a clean slate is not lost in the True housewives star.
"The demolition is crucial to start over, and we are taking this to the bones. When I enter here, I can feel the emotional ghosts," he explained. "There were women so brave that they stood in the courtroom and confronted Harvey. As we tear off the posts and use the mallets to tear down the walls, I feel like I'm doing it for them."
Weinstein's sentence is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11.
At this time, he is being held on Rikers Island. He faces up to 29 years in prison for his conviction: rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.