Barbara Kavovit demolishes Harvey Weinstein's office in New York City

Not all heroes wear capes …

%MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f13% %MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f14%

Sometimes, they wear a bow blouse and a designer belt to demolish the office of a convicted rapist. March 9 Royal Housewives of New York star Barbara Kavovit, he prepared his construction hat and his hammer, when he began to tear down Harvey weinsteinThe old office in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.

%MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f15% %MINIFYHTMLaae50c508b01342147d604db764bee0f16%

Given that Bravolebrity is the founder of Evergreen, a construction company, it is safe to say that she will do her magic and create a completely redesigned space. In addition, it is so good in what makes it beat three other companies run by men, according to The Hollywood reporter.

"We are taking it to the walls and building it again," he told the publication. Adding that she predicts that the remodeling will take approximately 16 weeks.

In addition, the reality show personality shared how much this project means to her, especially when she thinks of the previous owner, who not only became a disgraced producer in Hollywood, but was convicted of rape at her trial in New York City. York for two reasons: rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.