Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffers an injury in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffered a lower body injury in the second period of Monday's game against Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Colorado had a 2-0 record at the time and a team spokesman said MacKinnon, who leads the team and is fourth in the NHL with 93 points, had doubts about returning.

The Avs, who were completing a three-game trip along the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles, no longer have strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Matt Calvert, plus defender Cale Makar and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. MacKinnon could join them on the disabled list before Wednesday's home game against the New York Rangers.

Colorado, which was in a position to tie St. Louis for the leadership of the Central Division and the Western Conference, accumulated only four shots in the first period and was 2-0 after the first 20 minutes. The Av entered 2-1 at the beginning of the third period with the goal of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The Blues (92 points) lost Monday 2-1 at home to the Florida Panthers.

As of Monday, Avalanche closed its clothing to non-essential staff indefinitely due to concerns about coronavirus. And the ban began at the same time that Santa Clara County banned all major meetings in Northern California, including the Shark games at the SAP Center, where the Avs played Sunday night, starting Wednesday.

Footnotes: The Av called rookie forward Martin Kaut of the minors on Monday and he participated in the warm-up before being scratched. Striker Sheldon Dries was also scratched and Colorado left with 11 strikers and seven defenders, with regular blue Mark Barberio playing forward.