Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffers an injury in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffered a lower body injury in the second period of Monday's game against Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Colorado had a 2-0 record at the time and a team spokesman said MacKinnon, who leads the team and is fourth in the NHL with 93 points, had doubts about returning.

The Avs, who were completing a three-game trip along the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles, no longer have strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Matt Calvert, plus defender Cale Makar and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. MacKinnon could join them on the disabled list before Wednesday's home game against the New York Rangers.

