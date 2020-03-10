Auston Matthews scores against Lightning, shoots inside one of Rocket Richard's leaders

After two goalless games, Auston Matthews has scored once again.

At the beginning of the third period of Tuesday night's game against Tampa Bay, Matthews received a pass to the front of the goal of his teammate Mitchell Marner. Finding himself alone, he searched for Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

He ended up being the winner of the game in a 2-1 victory for the Maple Leafs. The victory was huge for Toronto in the playoff race, with the Florida Panthers lurking just one point away from the Leafs that came to the night. Now they have a three-point mattress over Florida with 12 games to play.

Matthews' goal also brought his account to 47 this season, only one behind David Pastrnak of Boston and Alex Ovechkin of Washington in the race for the Richard Rocket Trophy.

PLUS: Richard Trophy Rocket Tracker

It seems that the race is reaching the limit. Pastrnak has failed to score in his last two games, while Ovechkin has managed three in three games to get a draw for the lead. The Capitals superstar has played a game less than the other two, so she has a slight advantage at the moment.

Matthews also continues to pursue Rick Vaive's record for most goals in a season of the Maple Leafs player. Matthews needs eight more goals in 12 games to beat Vaive's 54.