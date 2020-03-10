Atlanta housewife Nene supposedly caught husband Greg cheating !!

There is a new explosive report about Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and her husband Greg, as MTO News has learned.

According to a new report, Nene allegedly discovered that Gregg had an inappropriate relationship with one of his boutique employees.

This is Juanita:

This is what page six reports:

A source told us that Gregg proposed to former Swagg Boutique store manager Juanita Marshall, because he was "looking for company." The source said they saw Gregg's flirtatious messages to Marshall that allegedly said, "Oh my God, you're so beautiful. I never saw someone as beautiful as you. "NeNe had always been doing his thing, so he gave [Juanita] an offer," the source added. "If he played his cards well, he would pay his mortgage and give him a monthly allowance."

And it gets even more juicy. The NY Post gossip page continued:

According to a source, when NeNe learned of the rumors of a romance between Marshall and Gregg, the reality star picked up the phone immediately to confront her husband, who allegedly admitted that the romance was "a long time ago." "NeNe said:" You're done "and hung up the phone," the source said, claiming that the "Real Housewives,quot; star fired Marshall and anyone else in the store who knew about the alleged matter. He also allegedly made them sign confidentiality agreements. "I left willingly because at that time I was out of control," Marshall argued in a statement for us. “It was too much drama for me, so I decided not to stay. I moved away from the position. "

They also claim that Greg was not the only one who cheated. Nene supposedly had a secondary type. This is what they are saying:

An exclusive source of information told us that NeNe began seeing a man named Rodney in May 2019 while she launched her Swagg Boutique store at the MGM National Harbor Resort and Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, last summer. "She spends a lot of time in Maryland not only for this boutique, but also for her companion," the source said, claiming that the alleged lover of NeNe would pick her up from the store, take her to nice dinners and the couple "would dance all night. "in the clubs inside the casino. "She openly flaunts her relationship with him as if they were together," the source said.

So what is the status of your marriage now? This is what they say:

"The relationship [of NeNe and Gregg] is practically a business relationship," the source said. "NeNe has ideas, and Gregg can execute those ideas, and that is the only reason they are together."

Nene allegedly tweeted about the incident here: