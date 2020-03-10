Home Entertainment Atlanta housewife Nene supposedly caught husband Greg cheating !!

Atlanta housewife Nene supposedly caught husband Greg cheating !!

There is a new explosive report about Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and her husband Greg, as MTO News has learned.

According to a new report, Nene allegedly discovered that Gregg had an inappropriate relationship with one of his boutique employees.

This is Juanita:

This is what page six reports:

A source told us that Gregg proposed to former Swagg Boutique store manager Juanita Marshall, because he was "looking for company."

The source said they saw Gregg's flirtatious messages to Marshall that allegedly said, "Oh my God, you're so beautiful. I never saw someone as beautiful as you.

"NeNe had always been doing his thing, so he gave [Juanita] an offer," the source added. "If he played his cards well, he would pay his mortgage and give him a monthly allowance."

