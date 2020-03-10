At 27, Xander Bogaerts has become a leader of the renewed Red Sox.

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) – It has been a fixed element for so long in the Boston Red Sox lineup that it seems hard to believe that Xander Bogaerts is only 27 years old.

"I know, time goes by so fast," he said.

Signed as a 16-year-old in Aruba, twice World Series champion and now with a contract that could take him until the 2026 season.

Over time, the All-Star shortstop has become the second player with the longest time in the Red Sox clubhouse. With Dustin Pedroia out of the camp while dealing with a setback in his rehabilitation for a knee injury and contemplating his career, only center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., called before Bogaerts in 2013, has been with the Red Sox for longer .

"Due to trust and probably due to the success that leads to trust, he is beginning to be a leader in that clubhouse," said manager Ron Roenicke. “And it certainly is with the Latino players. He has been a great influence on them. But I think he is in everyone. His attitude, the way he walks every day, makes a big difference to me. "

"When you talk to him, he's always in a good mood, he's always smiling and working. And that's important for us as a staff, we don't always have to be the ones who try to talk to the boys and cheer them up and get them, whether it's hard working or working the right way. If your classmates do it, it's huge, "he said.

Bogaerts finished fifth in the American League MVP vote last season and made his second All-Star team. He hit .309 with 33 home runs, 117 RBIs and 52 doubles, and set career highs in base percentages (.384) and slugging (.555).

"I don't want to be another person or put numbers like another person. I think that's when the pressure comes," he said. "I only know how I play and what I am capable of and I continue to strive to become excellent, and I think that is always a motivating factor and trying to be the best and people recognize it."

With the 2018 MVP AL Mookie Betts switched to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Bogaerts bat is key to Boston's production.

"When I talk about a deep alignment, he helps bring that alignment back to where it's hard to beat all nine," Roenicke said. "Whether I put him in third or fourth place or I know he likes fifth, there are five types that are hard to beat."

"So, what he did last year, I know that in & # 39; 17 he had a great offensive year, & # 39; 18 well again, last year in a big way. It's becoming a really consistent offensive threat, no only in home runs, but on average, driving races, and that allows us to place it virtually anywhere in the lineup, "he said.

Bogaerts' ability to speak four languages: English and Spanish, as well as Dutch and Papiamento, the languages ​​of his native Aruba, allows him to easily act as clubhouse ambassador for new players. And, with so many new faces and young players in the camp, it's a role he takes responsibly.

"I guess so, because obviously we made a lot of changes, a lot of young people," Bogaerts said. "Then, just trying to teach them to do things the right way, play the game the right way."

Bogaerts was delayed by a left ankle injury before at camp, playing in his first spring training game on March 4. He still doesn't feel 100 percent, but he thinks it will come soon.