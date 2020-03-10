Arrests in Sudan after the prime minister survives the assassination attempt | News

Sudanese authorities have arrested several suspects in connection with what the government called an assassination attempt against Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in an incident that underscores the fragility of the country's transition to civilian government.

State officials and media said Monday Hamdok, 64, survived unharmed after a bomb and a gun attack pointed at his caravan in the capital, Khartoum.

In a Twitter post, Hamdok said he was in "good shape,quot; and that what had happened would be "an additional boost to the wheel of change in Sudan," where he directs a transitional government after the military overthrow in April last year. . President Omar al-Bashir in the face of protests in favor of democracy that lasted for months.

Khartoum governor Ahmed Abdoon told Al Jazeera that several people suspected of being involved in The attack had been attacked, without providing additional details. There has been no claim of responsibility.

The country's chief prosecutor, Taj al-Ser Ali al-Hebr, said in a statement that prosecutors have embarked on their investigation into the "professionally plotted,quot; attack.

Meanwhile, the Sudan National Security and Defense Council said it was seeking the support of Sudan's "friends,quot; to investigate who was behind the assassination attempt.

After a meeting on Monday, Interior Minister al-Traifi Daffallah Idriss said in a statement that the council decided "to request the help of friends (from Sudan) to discover those involved in the attack and bring them to justice," reported the Sudan Tribune.

& # 39; Very strong explosion & # 39;

The explosion near Hamdok's caravan hit around 9 am local time (10:00 GST) near the Kober Bridge while the prime minister was heading to his office, said Ali Bakhit, director of his office, in a Facebook post.

A The security officer was slightly injured.

"The explosion was very strong and the four-story glass broke," witness Alaa Eldeen Fahmi told Al Jazeera.

"I went out to see and found two very damaged cars and another one that I assumed was the prime minister's car that drove away with a security convoy," he said.

After Monday's attack, the Association of Professionals of the Sudan (SPA), which led the anti-al-Bashir movement, called for more demonstrations to show unity and support for civil government.

A statement from the Alliance of Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) also called on people to take to the streets to "show our unity and cohesion … and protect the transition authority."

After the attack, dozens of protesters in Khartoum added their voice to a public demonstration of support for Hamdok, singing "with our blood and soul, we will sacrifice for you."

"This is our homeland and Hamdok is our leader," they said.

Challenges ahead

Despite the support, Hamdok will likely face challenges to his "wheel of change."

His appointment as prime minister came after a power-sharing agreement between the generals who overthrew al-Bashir and the leaders of the month-long protest movement.

After months of intermittent negotiations, the two sides in August signed a three-year power sharing agreement that led to the formation of an 11-member sovereign council and the appointment of a technocratic and transitional government under Hamdok, a veteran economist and former United Nations official.

Since taking office, Hamdok has pledged to face the pressing social and economic challenges while trying to forge peace with the country's various rebel groups.

Jonas Horner, Sudan senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, said Monday's attack "will remind the Sudanese and the country's international sponsors the role of the military,quot; during the transition period.

"It is also likely that he will announce a greater securitization of the transition, but at the same time it will serve to gather the Sudanese around Hamdok, the face of the post-Bashir era of Sudan," he told Al Jazeera.

Looking to the future, Horner said, the central challenges to meet the objectives of the uprising "remain as they were,quot; when al-Bashir was overthrown on April 11, 2019: the reform of the security sector and the economy.

"Hamdok and the transitional government could do much more to advance the country's transition," he added, noting that legal, economic and welfare reforms were "very necessary to ensure that common Sudanese see dividends from protests." .