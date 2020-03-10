Apple sells less than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid the coronavirus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc0905232a90b7ba7751b3a845deabbe011% %MINIFYHTMLc0905232a90b7ba7751b3a845deabbe012%

SHANGHAI: Apple sold less than half a million smartphones in China in February, government data showed on Monday, as the coronavirus outbreak halved the demand for all those devices.

China halted travel and asked residents to avoid public places at the end of January, just before the Lunar New Year festival, an important gift party. Those restrictions remained in place for most of February.

In total, mobile phone brands sent a total of 6.34 million devices in February, 54.7% less than the 14 million in the same month last year, data from the Academy of Information Technology and Communications from China (CAICT).

It was also the lowest level for February since at least 2012, when CAICT began publishing data.

Android brands, which include devices manufactured by Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, accounted for most of the fall, as they collectively saw shipments decreased from 12.72 million units in February 2019 to 5.85 million, the data showed.

Shipments of Apple devices dropped to 494,000, from 1.27 million in February 2019. In January, their shipments had remained stable at just over 2 million.

Research firms IDC and Canalys previously predicted that general shipments of smartphones would fall by approximately 40% in the first quarter as the virus outbreak hit demand and brought problems to the supply chain.

Apple-branded stores in China remained closed for at least two weeks in February due to increased fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's chief executive, Tim Cook, wrote a letter to investors that month warning that he would not meet his initial income guide for the current quarter due to demand problems.

