Apple says you can use Clorox wipes to clean your iPhone – BGR

Apple says it's okay to use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to clean your iPhone and other Apple devices.

You must disconnect your iPhone and turn it off before beginning the cleaning process.

Keep in mind that the oleophobic coating of the iPhone will wear with chemicals and abrasive materials.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

With the likelihood of the coronavirus outbreak getting worse, people are taking extra precautions to decrease the chances of becoming infected. Working from home, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and carrying hand sanitizer when leaving are common methods to keep safe, but what you may not realize is that the only object you put your hands to so often Like anything else. otherwise, it could also be the dirtiest. I'm talking, of course, about your phone, and I should really think about cleaning it.

In light of the viral outbreak, Apple has updated a page on its website to confirm that alcohol wipes and Clorox wipes can be used to clean an iPhone. Here is the new language, as you saw it The Wall Street Journal:

With a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfectant wipes, you can gently clean the hard and non-porous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the screen, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Do not use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening and do not immerse your Apple product in any cleaning agent. Do not use on fabric or leather surfaces.

%MINIFYHTML80723126699fb933b476f1e016cfef1811% %MINIFYHTML80723126699fb933b476f1e016cfef1812%

Apple also has a dedicated guide to clean virtually all iPhone models, from the original to the latest, so if you plan on giving your iPhone the full cleaning treatment, be sure to check it out. Here is the full text of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cleaning guide directly from Apple:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature glass with advanced textured matte finishes. On the iPhone 11, textured glass around the camera complements the polished glass. On iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the textured back glass provides an elegant look that is also sturdy, non-slip and feels good in the hand. With normal use, textured glass can show signs of material transfer from objects that come in contact with your iPhone, such as denim or items in your pocket. The transfer of material may resemble a scratch, but it can be eliminated in most cases. Follow these guidelines for cleaning: Unplug all cables and turn off your iPhone.

Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth, for example, a lens cloth.

If the material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water.

Prevent moisture from entering the openings.

Do not use cleaning products or compressed air. Your iPhone has an oleophobic fingerprint resistant, oil repellent coating. Cleaning products and abrasive materials will decrease the coating and could scratch your iPhone.

If you plan to clean your iPhone, you should really pay attention to the last line of the guide, since the oleophobic coating can be removed quite easily when you start rubbing it with chemicals and cloths. It is a small price to pay to get rid of the untold amount of germs on your phone, but it is something that you should keep in mind.

Image source: MAHMOUD KHALED / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock