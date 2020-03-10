Apple offers retail employees unlimited days of coronavirus disease – BGR

Apple says that hourly employees and retailers with new symptoms of coronavirus can take unlimited free time.

Apple will not penalize employees for taking time off, and will not require a doctor's note or any proof.

Coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 700, but fears of a larger pandemic are glimpsed.

Apple is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States by offering employees, including retailers and hourly workers, unlimited sick leave for symptoms associated with a COVID-19 infection. How 9to5Mac reports, employees will not be penalized for taking time off for quarantine if they get sick, which provides some reassurance to employees affected by the outbreak.

The news comes immediately after a memo sent by Tim Cook that tells Apple office employees around the world that they can work from home if they can do their job remotely. Apple Store locations have remained open throughout the outbreak, although it is now clear that the company will not penalize workers for taking the free time they need if something occurs to them.

The coronavirus situation in California, which Apple calls home, has evolved rapidly at times, with new confirmed cases reported in groups. As of the last update, almost 150 confirmed cases are in the books, and at least two people have died as a result of COVID-19 infection.

The United States has exceeded 700 confirmed cases, although the actual number of infections is probably much higher, since it may take weeks until symptoms develop and people can transmit the virus even during the long incubation period. It is impossible to predict how the outbreak will affect any retailer, including Apple Store locations, but the company is obviously taking a proactive approach and applying its policies before things get out of control.

It is also noteworthy that Apple will not require any employee to present documentation confirming their illness to take time off. The company is using the honor system here, trusting that employees are responsible with their decisions to take time off without penalty. Like any other retailer, Apple will eventually have to deal with the decision to close or not temporarily close its stores, especially if employees become ill in large quantities.

The United States and many European countries have been quite lucky so far, with isolated cases of coronavirus infection. Others, such as Italy, have been forced to make the decision to close as more and more confirmed infections accumulate. No one really knows when or how this will end, and health officials have already noticed that we are in an unknown territory with this particular virus. If you are in an area with many confirmed cases, keeping yourself clean (washing your hands, using a disinfectant) is even more important, but avoiding large meetings and taking basic precautions is good advice, no matter where you are now.

Image source: Eric Risberg / AP / Shutterstock