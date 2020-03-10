Apple Inc: Coronavirus: Apple reopens 90% of retail stores in China – Latest news

Beijing: US technology company Apple Inc reopened 90 percent of its 42 retail stores in mainland China on Monday with the new outbreak of coronavirus showing signs of decline.

Apple reopened 38 Apple stores that closed temporarily after the epidemic, China Daily reported. Only four stores remain closed.

Apple announced the closure of all its stores when the COVID-19 outbreak peaked in January.

The reopening movement follows the statement of Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook that China is controlling the virus situation and that Apple's manufacturing units in China will reopen.



Contrary to the previous market forecast that the epidemic will severely affect smartphone sales in China, some experts said its negative impacts may be less than expected, the China Daily reported.

As consumers stay at home to quarantine or to prevent infections, they spend much more time with their smartphones.

They have a greater demand to update their devices that are relatively old or do not work very well, Fu Liang, an independent telecommunications analyst, told the newspaper.

The new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed more than 3,000 lives in the country.

In addition to China, more than 3,400 people have died from the deadly disease and more than 101,000 have been infected by the virus worldwide.