Apparently, Alex Rodriguez confirms that he and Jennifer Lopez had a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez recently stopped The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and the talk show host immediately tried to find out if A Rod and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez really had a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"You and Jennifer Lopez recently had a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?" Fallon asked. "And if so, who paid?"

The 44-year-old played shy, but apparently confirmed the exit when he told Fallon he "signed a confidentiality agreement." Fallon responded with: "Oh my God. That means you did it.

Rodriguez reiterated simply by saying: "No disclosure,quot;, to which Fallon replied: "I will take it as it did."

According to Page sixRodriguez and Lopez joined Harry and Meghan to go out at night in February at Habitat, the restaurant of the 1Hotel South Beach. This happened when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Miami for the multi-million dollar summit of JPMorgan.

“Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent time chatting with them during dinner. J-Lo was heard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their children, "said an eyewitness.

Harry delivered a speech during the summit, attended by Patriots owner Bob Kraft and billionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smith, and spoke about his decision to resign as a member of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has made it clear that he felt he had no choice but to step back due to the media scrutiny surrounding his wife and son, Archie Harrison. He explained that he was willing to leave behind the only world he had known so that his family could have "a more peaceful life."

He was reportedly paid $ 500,000 plus expenses for the appearance, and his speech before the VIP crowd also included Harry's revelation that he had been in therapy due to the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan reportedly took a private plane from Vancouver to Palm Beach, and stayed at the home of Meghan's friend, Serena Williams.

As for Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López, the couple has just celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement. The rumor is that they plan to get married this summer.



