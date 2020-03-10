Anthony Martial's goal against Watford called Gillette Precision Game of the Month | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321711% %MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321712%

Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined in the 3-0 victory over Hornets in Old Trafford





%MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321713% %MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321714%











0:53



Anthony Martial's skill and clever finish against Watford is the Gillette precision play of the month of February

Anthony Martial's skill and clever finish against Watford is the Gillette precision play of the month of February

%MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321715% %MINIFYHTML09b5a05e54ff5926bd5700b62874321716%

Anthony Martial's magic moment against Watford has been named the Gillette Precision Game of the Month for February.

Martial beat the competition of Steven Bergwijn, John Lundstram, Matej Vydra and Ismaila Sarr for their brilliant final in United's 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in February.

The Frenchman ran into a perfectly weighted ball by Bruno Fernandes and, although Watford's goalkeeper, Ben Foster, frustrated him for the first time, he held his nerve and hit Etienne Capoue with a drag, before pulling the ball to the net with coldness.

Martial celebrates his brilliant goal at Old Trafford

Gillette's precision play of the month analyzes a variety of statistics and angles to break down the best objectives of the month's action. Viewers who vote for their Game of the Month can win a variety of Gillette prizes for participating.

Take a look at the science behind the skill for yourself by watching the video above, and see all the February contenders below …

3:08 See all February contestants … See all February contestants …