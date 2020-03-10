Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Kubrat Pulev is very difficult to organize behind closed doors, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML8f1f75fab371f1f48f4a3dabd872949611% %MINIFYHTML8f1f75fab371f1f48f4a3dabd872949612%

"I can't see how we can organize a closed-door fight without a crowd."





%MINIFYHTML8f1f75fab371f1f48f4a3dabd872949613% %MINIFYHTML8f1f75fab371f1f48f4a3dabd872949614% Anthony Joshua will defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev in London

%MINIFYHTML8f1f75fab371f1f48f4a3dabd872949615% %MINIFYHTML8f1f75fab371f1f48f4a3dabd872949616%

Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Kubrat Pulev "is not going to happen,quot; behind closed doors after the coronavirus interrupted major sporting events, says Eddie Hearn.

Britain's heavyweight star prepares to face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20. live at the box office of Sky Sports, but the worldwide spread of the coronavirus has already forced European football matches to be played without a public this week and the Six Nations rugby matches have been postponed.

Hearn, head of Matchroom Boxing, remains hopeful that boxing events will take place as planned in the coming months, although he accepts that the government will finally make the decision about crowd safety.

"For me, it is very difficult to do it behind closed doors. Eddie Hearn

"We have a busy schedule to come, so we hope it can be content and business continues as usual," Hearn said. Sky sports.

"For me, boxing is unique in many ways, particularly in terms of the role that fans play to achieve a fighter peak at a very important moment in their career."

"I can't see how we can organize a closed-door fight without people. Can you imagine Anthony Joshua walking to fight Kubrat Pulev in front of you, Adam Smith and me? It's just not going to happen."

Derek Chisora ​​is ready to announce a fight against Oleksandr Usyk

"Can you imagine Derek Chisora ​​fighting with Oleksandr Usyk behind closed doors and throwing him with a punch from the gods and standing on the turn buckle to see no one? The crowd is so essential to the dramatic aspect of the sport of boxing, and in terms of being a television product.

"For me, it is very difficult to do it behind closed doors.

"This is a sport that could really affect the lives of athletes and talent. Everyone's hands are tied by government decisions that, of course, are there to act in the best interest of the country and the British public." .

"What will be, will be. Right now, the business is normal and we are moving forward with an incredible calendar that we hope will continue in its entirety."