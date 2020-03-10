Anthony Grant of Dayton is the 2019-20 coach of the Year of Sporting News

Anthony Grant behaves like a person who is never surprised by anything. His shirts fit as if they were sewn on his torso, never an apparent wrinkle, and even in the heat of a fiercely competitive basketball game, he doesn't seem to sweat a drop.

However, this Dayton Flyers basketball season probably exceeded even his plans. "I felt we had the opportunity to be REALLY good," he told Sporting News. "There was a lot of publicity, we talked a lot about our team."

How much hype, however?

The Flyers got a vote in the pre-season Associated Press survey.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza of Iowa

Now, the "1,quot; next to his name will possibly be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They won each of their Atlantic 10 Conference games and finished the regular season 29-2. They already hold the school record for victories and are one away from the first season of 30 Dayton wins. Now, they also have their first Sporting News coach of the year.

"What it really is, we have a very good group of players and a very good group of coaches here," Grant told SN. "For me, it's about that. You get this recognition, but for me it's not an event. A lot of things have to go well to make a season as if we were in the middle of this moment."

Hired in 2017 when Archie Miller left to take Indiana's job, Grant inherited a program that had reached four consecutive NCAA tournaments but lost most of the key contributors to that success. Grant had to start the reconstruction: he surrounded himself with an excellent staff: former Notre Dame assistant and Saint Bonaventure head coach Anthony Solomon, former Pitt star and UCF assistant Ricardo Greer, former employee of Florida Darren Hertz, and began recruiting.

Jalen Crutcher was available after Matt McCall left Chattanooga to go to UMass. Rodney Chatman entered as a Chattanooga transfer in 2018. Ibi Watson arrived that same year from Michigan after only getting 5 minutes per game on a team that reached the NCAA championship game. Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell remained from the previous regime.

And then there is Obi Toppin. There is nothing to overcome that recruitment: he had a 6-2 record in high school, 6-5 the following year and did not sink until the first game of his senior season. Dayton noticed and remained in contact while spending a year in the bush. Zion Prep School in Baltimore. And finally, with a lot of hard work, she became the 6-9 superstar tearing apart the defenses of Atlantic 10 in recent months.

"No one could have predicted what it has become," Grant said. “Ricardo Greer put us in a position to recruit him, and we took him to the campus and talked about what our plans were and how we could help him. He had to stay out his first year, was considered a partial qualifier and took advantage of that year. Mother Nature kicked him, he grew two extra inches, gave him an extra 25 pounds of muscle. He took the opportunity to practice and once he became eligible, I saw a young man from Game 1 to Game 32 improve every day. And I don't think he has approached the type of player he will be. "

By winning the Sporting News coach of the year, Grant joins business giants like Mike Krzyzewski, Mark Few, Tony Bennett, Roy Williams and Tubby Smith. However, he stands out among the winners, since most never had to rebuild their careers after being fired from a job.

John Calipari, winner in 2015, was fired by the New Jersey Nets of the NBA, but he already had a Final Four on his resume. When he made it clear that he would return to training at the university, Memphis spent months convincing him that it was the right place to start over.

After Grant left Alabama that same year after six years and an appearance at the NCAA Tournament, he spent two years working for Billy Donovan, his former boss in Florida, where they won the 2006 NCAA Championship together, with Oklahoma NBA City Thunder.

"I'm always a guy who tries to keep moving forward. I think everything that happens happens for a reason," Grant said. "I'm always a type guy,quot; What's next? ".

“You try to learn from every stop you make. For me, I have been fortunate from my high school coach Shakey Rodriguez to Don Donoher in UD, working with Billy for 10 years. … My staff in Alabama, most of those guys are head coaches now. My staff at VCU, I think all those guys are coaches right now. I have been surrounded by many really good people. You try to learn everything you can from everyone around you and try to form your own thoughts and philosophies. "

When he was presented with the opportunity to become head coach of the university, Grant did not have to be persuaded. Grant, 53, is a Dayton graduate who deeply understands the unique link between the community and the Flyers. They have qualified among the first 30 in Division I basketball assistance for 22 consecutive seasons, which will soon be 23. Understand that it includes seven seasons that ended with appearances in NCAA tournaments, but also years in which they spent 11- 17 and compiled a 14-17 record not once, but twice. It has been an emotion for him to give such loyalty after such a dreamy season.

"It's amazing," Grant said. "As a student, playing for coach Donoher, to lean on the shoulders and support of this community …

"There's a love story between the Dayton community and the Dayton Flyer basketball, it's probably the best way to express it. Almost every year they sold out, but my first year we were 14-17 years old and an average of 12,500. It's very It is gratifying to go through these growing pains and to be able to go out with a season like this and have our fan base, our alumni, our former players and the people who have passed the season tickets from generation to generation. It really means a lot to me and for the people around here. It's almost like a family business, so to speak. There are so many people intertwined with Dayton Flyer basketball. "