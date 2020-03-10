Another Texas event falls to the coronavirus – Austin Grand Prix of the Americas postponed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Last year, Lewis Hamilton crossed the puddle to Texas and became a 6-time Formula One world champion. This year the Austin Grand Prix of the Americas race was postponed.

In the fog of the current coronavirus outbreak, organizers have delayed the race until late fall.

Originally scheduled to be held in Austin on April 5, the Grand Prix of the Americas race will now take place in November.

The high-speed confrontation in the city known to keep it "strange,quot; is the third race of the 2020 calendar that is postponed due to the virus, after the first two rounds in Qatar and Thailand were delayed.

The track of the "Circuit of the Americas,quot;, which houses the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas and the Formula 1 Grand Prix of the United States, has a capacity of 120,000 seats.

Last week, the annual Austin, South By Southwest (SXSW) annual media, entertainment, technology and music conference and festival was canceled amid the concerns about the coronavirus.

