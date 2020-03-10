Angelina Jolie, proud of her daughters for putting herself first after two surgeries

WENN / FayesVision

Brad Pitt's ex-wife reveals, in a new essay for International Women's Day, that he has spent the last two months in the hospital for Zahara and his 15-year-old sister.

Up News Info –

Two of Angelina Jolie Y Brad PittThe six children have undergone surgery so far this year.

The actress has revealed that Zahara, 15, and one of her youngest daughters have been in the hospital in recent months.

%MINIFYHTMLe51c01f7a3b9d74b02a20850a2eb10d211% %MINIFYHTMLe51c01f7a3b9d74b02a20850a2eb10d212%

"I've spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter," he tells Time in a new essay, revealing to one of his youngest daughters: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, or Vivienne, 11, also had hip work.

"They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discuss it together and they encouraged me to write," explains the Oscar winner in the International Women's Day piece. "They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

"I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied the nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put themselves first, and I felt the joy of being at the service of your loved ones. "

And Angelina was proud of the way her children, Knox, 11, Pax, 16 and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, joined together to support their sisters.

"Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet. But on this International Women's Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focused on my daughters for a moment, and on everything I've learned from them and other young girls that I have known around the world. The softness of girls, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused. "

"We must do much more to protect them, in all societies: not only against the extreme ways in which the rights of girls are violated, but also against the most subtle injustices and attitudes that often go unnoticed or excused."