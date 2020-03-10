Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, represented walking on crutches after surgery

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The 13-year-old girl is seen walking on crutches while going to the movies with her sister Zahara and her mother after hip surgery.

Up News Info –

Angelina Jolie Y Brad PittShiloh's daughter was seen in public after her mother revealed that she recently underwent surgery. The 13-year-old girl was seen walking on crutches while hanging out with her older sister Zahara and her mother on Monday, March 9 in Los Angeles.

According to HollywoodLife.com, which obtained the images, the three women were heading to the cinema. Angelina looked elegant effortlessly in a black dress under a black coat, combined with bare flat shoes. He was carrying a bag of black sling and accessories with sunglasses, while his hair was in a messy hairstyle. At one point, she was seen helping her daughter Shiloh carrying her crutches.

%MINIFYHTML8e05ec43398a3e898f5931025b16e22111% %MINIFYHTML8e05ec43398a3e898f5931025b16e22112%

Shiloh dressed for comfort with a gray sweater, black shorts and sneakers. As for Zahara, who recently also underwent surgery for an undisclosed problem, she wore a red plaid shirt dress combined with white sneakers and had long braided hair in a bun. She was seen holding a cell phone and carrying a blanket.

Shiloh seems to remain active even though he is still recovering from hip surgery, since a day earlier, on Sunday, he was also seen joining his mother and sister Vivienne on an excursion to buy flowers. Shiloh walked in front of her mother and younger sister, while Angie walked behind her and Vivienne followed her mother with two bouquets of flowers in her hands.

Angelina shared an update on the recent medical situations of her two daughters in an essay for Time magazine published in time for International Women's Day. "I have spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter," he wrote, referring to Zahara, 15. Noting that both girls "are recovering well," he praised his children for taking care of each other.

"I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied the nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put themselves first, and I felt the joy of being at the service of loved ones, "the 44-year-old actress shared. He added of his children: "Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet."

Brad Pitt reportedly skipped the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London last month for this reason. A source told page six that the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"He decided to be with his daughter, who was recovering after surgery at that time instead of attending the event, because" the children come before anything else. "