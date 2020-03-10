Analysis: There is a perfect storm in Saudi Arabia | Middle East

When the masked police entered the homes of three prominent Saudi princes in the early hours of Saturday morning, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, seemed to have eliminated the final vestiges of opposition to his government, paving the way for a seemingly smooth transition to become king.

The princes Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, King Salman's brother, Mohammed bin Nayef, the former crown prince and Nawaf bin Nayef were arrested amid accusations of their involvement in an attempted coup d'etat.

Rumors of plans to overthrow the king and the crown prince have been heard regularly on social networks, full of stories of dire meetings in the desert and the support of external powers. In this case, additional rumors of a broader complicity quickly followed in major American newspapers, although without comments from official Saudi sources.

The decision to make these arrests was met with surprise by some who have wondered why and why now.

Why?

Here are two separate problems at play. First is the feeling of an crown prince on a mission to eradicate all forms of dissension and ensure a smooth transition to become king. In line with this, the arrests sent a strong message to critics within the kingdom, consolidating power and asking members of the ruling family to "line up,quot; behind the "king son."

Arresting three prominent members of Saud's house is a symbolic demonstration of the power of the Heir Prince. In fact, by arresting Mohammed bin Nayef, the former Heir Prince, MBS is sending a clear message to everyone across the kingdom that the opposition will not be tolerated.

Prince Ahmed, the king's brother, had recently returned from London and was supposedly given security guarantees to return to Saudi Arabia. While in London, Ahmed seemed to be in judicial controversy when he seemed to suggest that the king and the crown prince, rather than the Al Saud family in general, should be held responsible for the military feats of the kingdom in Yemen. According to those familiar with his situation after his return, Ahmed was treated with respect, although with his movements and communications heavily monitored.

Mohammed bin Nayef, in contrast, has been placed under house arrest during the time MBS was the crown prince. In light of this, it seems unlikely that he would have been involved in an attempted coup d'etat, particularly given the challenges of orchestrating such an event against a deeply powerful offshoot.

Since he was appointed crown prince, MBS has exercised almost complete power throughout the Saudi state. Apparently apparent heir, it is widely accepted that he is sovereign in all but name, establishing national and international policies, to the dismay of some.

As a result, it is not surprising that the stories of coup plotters find traction. The transition of the sons of Ibn Saud, the first king and founder of Saudi Arabia, to the grandchildren of Ibn Saud would always pose serious challenges for the monarchical government throughout the kingdom.

In fact, the peculiarities of succession in the kingdom, moving from one brother to another, a process of agnatic antiquity designed to facilitate stability and avoid agitation within the family resulting from a group that dominates at the expense of others, means that the political struggle became a key part of succession planning.

When King Salman came to power in 2015, the need to explicitly articulate this process was evident and, although Mohammed bin Nayef was initially appointed crown prince, and therefore the first of the next generation of Saudi rulers, was quickly replaced by the Salman's son, MBS, in 2017.

This decision was not unanimous. In the Loyalty Council, responsible for succession planning, Prince Ahmed was one of three who voted against the appointment of MBS as crown prince.

Because right now?

The second problem refers to the moment. Facing a variety of parabolic pressures from national and international sources, the Saudi state is in a precarious position, with much at stake for MBS, the architect of the future trajectory of the kingdom.

The crown prince, enormously popular among young people, quickly embarked on a broad program of social, cultural and economic reforms that have tried to transform the kingdom away from dependence on oil and reduce the power of religious leaders.

However, the speed of transformation has been a source of anger among the most socially conservative elements of society, in a line similar to that experienced by his grandfather, Ibn Saud, whose own efforts to transform the political landscape of the nascent Saudi state were They encountered resistance for many almost a century ago.

Despite the support he undoubtedly has, there is a growing sense of restlessness throughout the kingdom and concern for his future career. Economic pressures are increasing and while new entertainment complexes have been backed by state-sanctioned loans, the cost of living has increased dramatically.

Although social transformations and liberalization have been well received by many, they have a cost and will not mitigate daily concerns about the cost of living and the pressures to find work in the private sector.

As the kingdom embarks on an expensive battle with Russia and the United States over shale gas, this economic pressure will only increase, bringing with it the possibility of further anger over the status quo.

The decision to close the Great Mosque of Mecca and reduce the umrah was made amid concerns about the threat posed by COVID-19, but frustration grew rapidly throught social media as entertainment points they initially remained open. An unpopular decision among the conservative elements of Saudi society, this theme is emblematic of schisms in a society divided into economic, social, tribal and religious lines.

The failure to end the crisis with Qatar has also had an impact on how the crown prince is perceived within the kingdom. Many Saudis expected a quick "victory,quot;, with Doha returning to the "rank and file,quot; of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Members of the GCC) following the Saudi line. That this did not happen has been seen as a sign of weakness on the part of MBS.

The same goes for the failure to eradicate Iranian influence throughout the Middle East. The invasion of Yemen was apparently undertaken to prevent Iran from establishing itself in the Arabian Peninsula. The curious case of Saad Hariri, the then prime minister of Lebanon, summoned to Saudi Arabia and presenting his resignation apparently under the instructions of Riyadh, occurred to prevent Hezbollah, a key ally of Iran, from gaining greater influence in Lebanese politics.

Such misjudgments have led some in the kingdom to wonder if MBS is the right person to govern the Saudi state.

Saudi Arabia's actions on the world stage have also increased pressure on the crown prince. The ongoing military involvement in Yemen has been a source of fervent criticism amid allegations of human rights abuses and war crimes committed there. In addition, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, an open critic of military action in Yemen, at the end of 2018 generated questions from Agnes Callamard, a special rapporteur of the UN, about the complicity of MBS in Khashoggi's death.

While these questions mean little at the national level, outside the kingdom they contribute to the perception of MBS as a reckless leader, prone to hasty movements.

Although MBS seems to possess the characteristics of an authoritarian ruler, given its apparent predilection for overriding dissent, its program of economic and social reforms has generally been well received among Western rulers. With this support, sometimes unspoken MBS was able to survive the Khashoggi affair, blaming the corrupt elements of the Saudi security sector.

So why this repression against royalty and senior officials now?

Having been appointed crown prince in 2017, MBS has constantly tried to erode all forms of dissent and opposition to his government, both in the kingdom and beyond. These arrests could have taken place at any time since Prince Ahmed returned to the kingdom, or since Mohammed bin Nayef He was placed under house arrest. There are always complexities in security calculations that are not known to the general public, which may be the case here. However, it may also be the case that, as a perfect storm seems to involve Saudi Arabia and the international community, another question may shed more light on the position of the crown prince: "Why not?"

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.