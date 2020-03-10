An oral history of 1510 The Zone of Boston sports radio

%MINIFYHTML927cb70de653331f0576ae8bf7af898311% %MINIFYHTML927cb70de653331f0576ae8bf7af898312%

This is the story of a missing sports radio station, one that did not survive long, obtained only a fleeting flicker in the Arbitron rankings and the awareness of Boston sports fans, was plagued by a misdirected signal and support corporate that declined chronically, spent recklessly, and then barely passed at all.

He never really had a chance. However, due to so many talented people who were part of it, many unknown then and known now, the station has had a profound and lasting effect on the sports media landscape.

%MINIFYHTML927cb70de653331f0576ae8bf7af898313% %MINIFYHTML927cb70de653331f0576ae8bf7af898314%

This is the story of a station that in 2001 set out to challenge WEEI, the power of Boston's sports radio, never had the resources to do so, but eventually produced the plan that 98.5 The Sports Hub would follow years later to overcome WEEI in his long-lasting sports in Boston. radio showdown.

%MINIFYHTML927cb70de653331f0576ae8bf7af898315% %MINIFYHTML927cb70de653331f0576ae8bf7af898316%

This is the story of 1510 The Zone, the most talented sports radio station that could not be heard, as told by those who were there.

The aspiring challenger

In December 2000, Microsoft billionaire co-founder Paul Allen, whose Vulcan Ventures owned Sporting News Radio and its 435 affiliates nationwide, bought One-on-One Sports, which owned WNRB 1510 in Woburn.

Three months later, the station was renamed 1510 The Zone and moved to Burlington, officially positioning itself as a challenger for WEEI.

Bill Simmons, sports journalist and frequent co-author of The Zone in the afternoon: People hated WEEI at that time. People really wanted an alternative. And this was quite early on the Internet. Therefore, the Internet was forming, but there were not many options to consume content on your favorite computer.

When I lived in Boston in the 90s, EEI only had this enormous influence. People listened to him even though he didn't like it because there was nothing else to hear.

Twelve days after the name change, The Zone got its first big fish, stealing the transmission rights of the Celtics away from WEEI with an exorbitant five-year contract.

Jason Wolfe, director of the WEEI program: At that time, I was negotiating with the Celtics before they left to go there and I remember that someone told me they were receiving around $ 2 million (per year) at a fee. And I said: “Good luck to you; you're going to have to take this because there's no way we can match that. "

The Zone, directed by general manager Mike Kellogg, continued moving towards a release in September 2001, adding Timberwolves television voice and former WEEI character Sean Grande as their host host and executive producer for the Celtics at the station.

Kellogg: We already had Max (Cedric Maxwell) as a color analyst. I knew Sean and I begged him, we begged him, we begged him and we finally got it. I thought they would be great together.

Simmons: Grande quit a job on television, which nobody did at that time. If you have one, one of 30, you never left it. You become Mike Gorman.

Grande, the de facto program director, was crucial in hiring young voices like Simmons. But he also hired established talent. In August, The Zone chose its first local presenter, and it was a great name: Sean McDonough, who had been the Red Sox television voice in a certain capacity since 1988 and had a national profile as a superb event of great event. – voice game.

"The McDonough Group,quot; would face off in the afternoon with WEEI's "The Big Show," directed by Glenn Ordway, a ranking power.

Mike Winn, sales manager: At first, Mike Kellogg had the dream and started putting this together. He was complete, you know, like, "Hey, let's go find McDonough, let's go look for Grande, and let's go to WEEI." It was all to say the least.

McDonough did not start its program until October, but the station set its launch date a month earlier, without a doubt, as it turned out. It was one of the most tragic days in the history of the United States.

Anthony Pepe, marketing director: You know what happened there. The release date was September 11, which was horrible in itself. You start launching a station with that historical and tragic event and it is very challenging. I mean, that was day 1.

Raising the bar

"The McDonough Group,quot; promised to be different from the successful but often unpleasant "boy radio,quot; approach of WEEI. McDonough promised to "raise the bar," which became the slogan of the program.

Dave Jageler, host / personality update: It was meant to be a smart radio for sports conversation. It's not boring, but I could have a debate and discussion and talk about players and problems without vitriol and anger. I thought it was a very good concept.

According to Grande, popular Channel 4 sports presenter Bob Lobel would have been the option if McDonough had said no.

Big: The idea was that you could talk about sports in complete sentences. I didn't want to do a low rental show. But I needed humor. Be out of the air, and this is the guy we wanted in the air, he's the funniest guy in the room.

McDonough: Glenn Ordway always used to say that if I did it with my true personality, I would be good at it. You know, stubborn, and I think he thinks I'm funny.

At first, the 1510 property The Zone was determined to cause a stir in the Boston market and, hopefully, eat in the WEEI domain. -Courtesy

In its first year, the program had important reasons for optimism. The same day, in March 2001, that the station changed its name to 1510 The Zone, WEEI banned Globe sports journalists from appearing on its programs that Globe management had no longer declared banned.

That opened the collaboration between the writers of Globe and The Zone. At least one prominent Globe sports journalist was part of the McDonough Group almost every day.

Michael Holley, columnist and cohost of Globe: It was fun. It was like the ABA in the first days facing the NBA.

Jerry Remy, McDonough's streaming partner in the Red Sox games, was a regular. Young ascending talents like Simmons, Mike Giardi, Tim Hasselbeck and Michael Smith were regular cohosts. Actor Matt Damon was one of the first guests. The program even gave occasional news, such as the signature of the Red Sox of that other Damon, Johnny.

But McDonough's program took the approach of raising the bar at a time when perhaps the most controversial topic of debate in the history of Boston sports radio was emerging: who should be Patriots quarterback Tom Brady? or Drew Bledsoe?

Simmons: They obviously got in touch with Sean, and he is a really talented guy, but it was clear that he really didn't understand what it took to have a radio show. The problem was that I didn't have the instincts to talk about. I remember we would have some shows where I was interviewing a university coach for 25 minutes. I mean, 25 minutes, "Coach, you have to be proud of your children." It was simply (expletive) terrible.

Much of the appeal for McDonough when doing the program was the opportunity to work with his father, the legendary soccer writer and columnist Globe Will Will McDonough. McDonough, the last member of the NFL, signed to organize a one-hour weekly soccer program with former Patriots coach Bill Parcells, which was distributed at all Sporting News Radio stations.

Simmons: (Will) McDonough and Parcells was amazing. I thought that was the best radio show I had heard in my life so far.

The Zone also extracted the coveted and valuable content of "Patriots Monday,quot; from WEEI, which included the weekly interview with Bill Belichick and Brady (after he took over the injured Bledsoe in Week 2).

Howie Sylvester, producer: What I like most about working there: Will McDonough would come once a week as a guest on Sean's show. He would appear about an hour before he was supposed to continue. My study was just across the hall from the conversation studio, so he was hanging out in my room waiting to continue.

I learned more about what was really happening in sports during those sessions than at any other time in my career.

Tim Hasselbeck, cohost, former quarterback of Boston College: Will McDonough was Adam Schefter before Adam Schefter. Hell, Will McDonough told my father (former Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck) that he was changed from the Patriots to the Raiders (in 1983) before someone in the Patriots told him.

McDonough: That was the best part for me, by far the best part. When he was on, you knew he knew exactly what he was talking about. It brought all kinds of credibility, great information, obviously I wasn't afraid to offer an opinion, strongly.

The 1510 line-up consisted of headliner Sean McDonough, with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell calling the Celtics games as the team's exclusive radio broadcasting team. -Courtesy

Here is Eddie.

The Zone added a familiar middle name to its daily list in early 2002 when Eddie Andelman, the godfather of Boston's sports radio, left his noon role on WEEI when his contract expired and joined the Zone.

Andelman, an accomplished businessman and marketing expert (he founded the Hot-Dog Safari and never lost the opportunity to connect it to his program), first entered the Boston sports radio scene in 1969 when he, Jim McCarthy and Mark Witkin formed the legendary "Huddle Sports."

Big: Eddie was contrary in many ways to the concept of the station. But it was Eddie Andelman. There was no choice, there was no discussion to have. Of course you love Eddie Andelman.

Jageler, Andelman's cohost: I never worked with someone like Eddie before. If he said something extravagant, I was going to be the guy who had to bring him back and say, "Eddie, you're crazy, that's not what's happening here."

Winn: Eddie was excellent at generating income from nothing. One day, a boy from a hot dog company would be in the air with him, and you would say, "What's going on?" And he said: "Oh, don't worry about that, he's giving us money."

Bill Dempsey, advertising vendor: I remember one day returning from a sales call and stopped at my place in Burlington and this guy is taking a mallet out of the trunk of his car. I'm like "Holy (expletive), that's Gallagher." You know, the guy who smashed the watermelon in his act of comedy? Of course, he was there to continue with Eddie. I literally got to load the Sledge-O-Matic.

Good signs, bad sign

In the first year more of The Zone, there were reasons for hope. They did not expect to make a blip, but "The McDonough Group,quot; earned a 1.7 share in Nielsen's ratings in their first book despite having reached a third of the grading period. That was a fraction of WEEI's ratings, which reached double figures in the afternoon driving in those days, but it was a progress. And there was a methodical plan to continue challenging WEEI, even through the search for established WEEI talent.

Big: WEEI had three properties that changed the game, in my opinion: The Red Sox, Ordway and Gerry Callahan. The Red Sox and Ordway were under long-term contracts. Callahan was awake. We went hard after him in the summer of 2002. Greg Dickerson (another WEEI personality) would have been his cohost. But WEEI paid for Gerry. We also look for the Red Sox in Spanish. That would have got us signage at the baseball stadium, in what was WEEI turf (as the main station).

Not everything was cause for hope. There were real problems that the Zone was struggling to overcome. The main one was the signal, which was reported to be 50,000 watts during the day, but was reduced to 10,000 at night. It was also directional, and not in a way that served Boston travelers, at least by car.

Ross Carey, producer: We received incoming calls, "I'm five minutes away. I can't hear the station." Much of the signal was blowing towards the ocean.

McDonough: The best line, I never had it tacitly confirmed, but the signal apparently had a signal from the east, and I remember that Bob Lobel once told me, I was in a boat and it arrived great, and it's a great station if you're a fish.

Dempsey: Yes, we were number 1 with navigators 10 miles from the coast.

McDonough: They had made many promises that they would increase power, which they would clearly have to do to compete. There were many things about how, "Well, Paul Allen is committed to this." That's what I heard when they recruited me to go there. "He is going to fix the signal, and he is going to put the money into this to compete," and so on. And the doors opened and none of that happened.

Bill Simmons (center) was writing for Digital Cities Boston when he got a concert working alongside Sean McDonough. The station was ready for success … but no one could hear it. -Courtesy

Signal problems were particularly problematic during the Celtics night games.

Sylvester: Too bad, because the listeners missed some good things when Max and Grande were finding their way. My favorite story: the Celts are playing Detroit; I forgot if it's here or out there, and we're in a commercial break. Max sometimes has a habit of moving away from the transmission position during breaks; He usually returns on time.

This time, however, he is a little late, because a security guard asked to see his credential when he returned. He puts on the headphones and mutters something about "that security guard (expletive-expletive)." There is a long pause, then Grande says: "You know you're in the air, right?"

On the other side of the dial, WEEI would make fun of The Zone Celtics transmissions by playing static in the background during highlights.

Big: At first, the nature of WEEI was ridicule and whatever, but they couldn't do it because that would have caught our attention. It was like the beginning of the Drago-Apollo Creed fight (in "Rocky IV,quot;) when neither of them was hitting and it was really strange. They couldn't hit us because we would recognize our existence, and we couldn't hit them because we were raising the bar.

Simmons: I remember being there at Pat O'Brien’s (in New Orleans before Super Bowl XXXVI), and the WEEI team was there at the same time. The boys in the Zone were there. Actually they were pretty good; It wasn't as if we were going to have the "host,quot; fight or something. I couldn't say if (the then WEEI host) Pete Sheppard wanted to hit me, but he probably did. I had taken some pictures in the past, in Ordway and those guys.

Fleeting finances

In the first year, The Zone was not only eager to challenge WEEI in the market. He had, even if it was too briefly, the budget to support him.

Pepe I got on board in February 2002 and we had a marketing budget of one million dollars, which was fun. My first role was to build a studio in Yawkey Way, right at Twins Souvenir Shop, where McDonough broadcast every afternoon when there was a Sox game. It was a pretty big hit.

Dempsey: We really had a blank canvas about things to do. I remember we brought an immersion tank to the Snow Bowl game against the Raiders. Crazy as they were, we came up with the idea of, I don't know how I accepted this, dressing in a Rich Gannon Raiders t-shirt and sitting in the dump tank when I was 32 degrees and having Patriots fans throw balls at an immersion tank When it's freezing

Despite Yeoman's marketing efforts, skepticism about competition and the commitment of Sporting News soon grew. Skepticism proved to be founded.

Jageler If you were going to compete with the WEEI of the world, you had to go there with a complete list, from basically driving in the morning to driving in the afternoon with local programming. And Sporting News Radio looked at us as a vehicle for its national programming to be approved in the Boston market.

Boston fans are not going to want to hear about Alabama college football or the Denver Broncos. They want to talk about the Celtics, Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox. And they want to talk about it from sunrise to sunset.

Big: As for the ego, Mike Kellogg and I think: “You know what? They have no idea what they are doing, but we are going to do such a good job gathering this that will leave us alone. "And they wouldn't. They took out the money.

Kellogg: Cash flow was fine at first. The problem is that the Sporting News company was having a difficult time and it affected us. The resources really began to run out, and when it was really the time we needed, you know, another bucket of water in the fire, it wasn't there.

Even with financial constraints, The Zone continued to seek to add personalities and programming in 2002. Simmons, whose Boston Sports Guy column in Digital Cities Boston had become a phenomenon, was rumored to be paired with several potential cohosts, including Steve Burton ( in a midday show) and Holley. Names like Nick Cafardo, Ron Borges and Gene Lavanchy were mentioned as other possible hosts.

Holley I was traveling with Mike Kellogg one day, and he said: "In fact, I would like to do some things with you and Simmons." And I wonder: "Yes, that would be interesting." It led me somewhere, I don't know. And then, a couple of days later, I heard that Bill Simmons is performing with ESPN. I said, “Then, Mike, about that thing with Simmons. I think that just changed. . . "

In October 2002, The Zone found his boy in the morning, and it was another familiar name. Mike Adams, an irreverent, resourceful and sometimes unreliable radio veteran who had presented his own program on New England Cable News, was the choice. I worked part-time for WEEI while working at a car dealership.

Big: I went for the talent. If you are going to pay talented guys without much money, you will get luggage.

Mike Adams, host: I worked at WEEI for many years. Great stations, NEW in New York, many places. And I enter this station, I look around, and they have 20 to 25 sales cubicles in the sales office, and about four of them are busy. Empty desks were like entering a ghost town. It was creepy.

The producer who had the morning show was a recent graduate of the Connecticut Broadcasting School. And I was like, "I taught at that school. This child can't be ready." He was a jerk.

The Adams show, which began on Halloween 2002, lasted 3½ months.

Adams: I was fired the day before my birthday. At a quarter to six, we're getting ready to air, and (a fellow host) opens the Herald, and the owner of Jim Baker, stripped of the page, is "Adams Off The Air."

No one had told us anything; We are preparing to start the program in 15 minutes, and we are reading in the Herald that the program has been canceled. With quotes from Mike Kellogg and everything.

We start the show and we are reading Baker's article. And we think: "Hey, guess who will be fired today? This is interesting. This has never happened before. And we are laughing, but in a morbid way, as this is ridiculous.

Adams and the program remained on the air until 7:20 a.m., when Adams saw Kellogg cross the door.

Adams: Then, in a commercial court, I enter his office and say: "What is happening (expletive)?" And he says: "I'm sorry you found out this way." And I say, "Well, do you want it to air or do you want it to go online?", Which was Sporting News Radio. And he says: "Oh, just go to the net." And we go out, all of us.

Adams had planned to marry in an air ceremony in April. Globe Sports journalist Bill Griffith joked that it was the first time a "honeymoon ended before the wedding."

Dying hard

With Adams out, Grande, Kellogg and The Zone again faced the growing problem of budget reduction. How could he populate his programming with his clipped finances, so much money tied to the rights of McDonough, Andelman and Celtics, and the rumors that leaked that The Sporting News, whose flagship magazine was struggling, was eager to sell?

Big: That Celtics deal weighed a lot. Sporting News was based in Chicago. They knew that the Bulls games were going for something like $ 3 million a year, so they made a great offer. The Celtics had not been in the playoffs in six years. They were not the Michael Jordan Bulls. They were offering millions of dollars for the Milt Palacio Celtics.

McDonough: They overpaid for the rights of the Celtics. In retrospect, they probably feel that I was overpaid and also Eddie Andelman.

In April 2003, The Zone did the only thing it could do: it got young by filling out its morning program, moving twenty-year-olds relatively unknown Ryen Russillo, Kevin Winter and Holden Kushner from a Saturday program to the place in the morning.

Winter: We face face to face with "Mustard and Johnson,quot; (on WEEI) on Saturdays and try to take a break or something. The next thing you know is that we will drive in the morning.

The show was christened "The Morning Press Box,quot;. For Russillo, a Martha's Vineyard native whose main experience had been a season as the radio voice of the Double A Trenton Thunder and who was working on the construction while trying to establish a break, was a whirlwind that didn't seem real to beginning .

Ryen Russillo, host: I had a hard time entering the door. After four meetings (scheduled) when Kellogg did not meet me, one day we met randomly at The Harp. At that time, I didn't care, so I said, "Hey, friend, I showed up to visit you a couple of times and you left me in the lobby." And he said: "Monday morning at 5 a.m., see you and we'll talk." That was the whole interview. I completed, and that was it.

Russillo's talent, reinforced by a dedicated preparation that included the mapping of the Red Sox game every night, became evident to his teammates.

Big: Remember the period of time. Bill Simmons obviously had a very unique voice at that time. I always said this about Russillo, too. You knew that Russillo was going to be something, to be someone. But what was going to be had not yet been invented.

Holley I remember once that Michael Smith was doing a program that wasn't there, and he called me and said, "Oh, you have to get to the station. There's a new guy at the station. It's amazing. His voice is so good that it's a bit intimidating. "

This comes from Michael Smith! He has as if the Barry White thing were anyway. "This guy, he's smart, he has a great voice, it's going to be something." I was talking about Russillo.

I said, "No, he can't be that good. I want to listen to this guy."

And then I heard it and thought: "Okay, I see what you're talking about."

The talent was there. The price was correct too. Russillo said he earned $ 26,000 that year.

Russillo: When they offered the contract, they said it's a thousand dollars per paycheck. I was so stupid that I said: "Holy (expletive), 52 thousand a year!" I can pay some bills, maybe I go for a week in the summer. I can earn money for adults here. I was excited. And then I discovered that you receive checks every two weeks.

Soon, the young hosts would be asked even more. When Sporting News support declined further and it was clearer than ever that the signal and budget problems would never allow The Zone to compete with WEEI, McDonough decided it was time to leave.

By then it was no surprise, since the programs had often been lost due to their transmission obligations for the Red Sox and ESPN, but it seemed the safest signal that the end was near when he left in May 2003.

McDonough: It's the only thing I've done in this business for the money, just because the money was too attractive to refuse.

Not everyone was sad to see McDonough leave, despite his talent and what it meant for the birth of the season. It could be difficult to work with him in those days. Its first producer, Chris Passamano, did not click with McDonough and was fired a few months after the existence of the program.

Simmons: You would have Eddie in an office, just without talking to anyone. You would have McDonough, whom everyone feared, and Grande, who was probably rethinking every decision he had made in the previous months. And then a lot of young people trying to keep the station afloat. It was still a very strange place to work.

Mike Giardi, cohost: There were a couple of times with big names that could not have been less interested. They would be doing another job that had nothing to do with the show. I would be looking at (producer) Ross Carey behind the glass as, "I can't keep talking to myself here."

And then we would do the next show where Simmons and Michael Smith were, and we would do four hours in what seemed like four minutes, and we thought, "Hey, can we go on?"

Cleaning the house

Two months after McDonough left, rumors circulated that The Sporting News was considering closing the station. Instead, they gutted it.

In a hurriedly organized meeting on July 18, Sporting News announced that it would let 20 employees go, leaving only 12 full-time employees in all departments. Among those who lost their jobs were Carey, Kushner and Winter. The relationship with the Globe also ended.

Andelman remained, like the economical Russillo, who was transferred to the afternoon walk with the marketing and sales boys Pepe and Winn in a program called "The Diehards,quot;.

The morning program was a syndicated program of Sporting News, one that would not resonate in parish Boston. The agreement with the Celtics, still three years ahead, remained the anvil that hung above all. The Sporting News put on sale the remains of the station.

Russillo: Even after all that, all that remained were still trying to do everything possible to keep everything going. Then, in October, they said, "Hey, you know that this Red Sox playoff race is amazing. Is there any way for you to come in and do the morning show and the evening shows on the same day? We did it for a few weeks and it was brutal.The boys slept in their cars between shifts.

Following the chaos, "The Diehards,quot; found another future sports media star, a former internal and quasi-office manager named Jon Anik.

Winn: I called my corporate people and said, "Hey, can you be our secretary and also drive in the afternoon?" And they said, "Yes, as long as we don't pay you more money, that's fine." So, you know, he had come in, there wasn't much to do like being the manager of our office, and we put it on the air.

Anik became a cohost with Russillo and Pepe after Winn took over as general manager.