American universities switch to online courses due to coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak news

In a dramatic movement, at least a dozen colleges and universities across the country have canceled classes in person and switched to teaching their online courses, as the battle against the new coronavirus in the states intensifies United.

Cancellations have focused on the states most affected by COVID-19 cases, including the state of California, New York and Washington, after the virus infected more than 800 people in the US. UU. And kill at least 28 according to official counts.

Plus:

On Tuesday, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, asked its students not to return to campus after their spring break, which begins on Saturday, and said they would go on to virtual teaching before March 23.

"The decision to move to virtual instruction was not taken lightly," the university said in a statement. "The objective of these changes is to minimize the need to meet in large groups and spend a long time very close to each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining rooms and residential buildings."

Columbia University, Princeton University, Stanford University, Ohio State University, the University of Southern California and the University of Washington have announced similar "social distancing,quot; measures.

Princeton University in New Jersey said all conferences, seminars and courses will move online after their spring break next week. The online instruction will last at least until April 5. Stanford University, located in Santa Clara County, California, which currently has dozens of confirmed cases of coronavirus, canceled all classes in person during the last two weeks of its winter semester. Ohio State University suspended classes in person until at least March 30.

Students carrying boxes to their dormitories at Harvard University, after the school asked their students not to return to campus after spring break and said they would go on to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA UU. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Dozens of schools and places of worship have been closed across the country, and conferences, sporting events and concerts have also been canceled in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Fast change

Bryan Alexander, a senior academic at Georgetown University, said that most universities have the right technological infrastructure to teach online, but they may face some difficulties with faculty who have no experience with virtual teaching and students They do not have access to the necessary technology.

"The difficulty is that teachers have no experience in online teaching, they have to quickly change and translate the class materials online," Alexander told Al Jazeera.

"Not all students will have access to sufficient technology," he said. "If, at home, they don't have good broadband, the right hardware, this could be a problem that we have to solve."

Harvard student Tom Osborn, 24, of Kenya, said he was "surprised,quot; by the announcement, which gave students only five days to finish school work, pack their belongings, say goodbye to friends and make arrangements Travel.

"It's chaotic right now, we really don't know what's going on," Osborn told Al Jazeera.

Osborn, who turned to Twitter to let off steam, said that for international students or those taking classes with a laboratory or study component, attending online classes may not be feasible.

"I might have to connect at 2 a.m. to attend classes," he said.

@Harvard& # 39; s # COVID2019 The answer is a complete joke. How do you expect low-income students and international students to leave campus 5 days in advance? And I have to get up at 2 am in Kenya to attend the zoom classes? #coronavirus – Tom L. Osborn (@TomLeeOsborn) March 10, 2020

Emily Philbrook, 18, and a freshman in international affairs at George Washington University, who has not announced a change to online courses, said that physically attending classes was vital to her learning process.

"I like being in class, asking questions and being close to my friends," Philbrook told Al Jazeera, "I like interacting with my teachers."

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, last year, has spread to more than 110 countries, areas or territories around the world and infected more than 100,000. More than 4,000 have died as a result of the virus.

For most people, infectious respiratory disease only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and those infected recover within a matter of weeks.

For others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.