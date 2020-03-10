American horror story actor Harry Hains died of fentanyl poisoning

Page Six states that Harry Hains, the Australian native, died of fentanyl poisoning earlier this year. According to reports, the 27-year-old actor fought drug addiction before he died in January. On Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner revealed the actor's COD as accidental poisoning.

Jane Badler, her mother, revealed earlier this year that her 27-year-old son, who faced substance abuse problems, had died on January 7. She captioned a series of photos with a commemorative message, saying she had a lot to live for and that she had the "world at her feet."

Unfortunately, he explained, his son fought hard against addiction and mental illness. According to Page Six, Harry first moved to the United States to pursue a career in modeling and acting. He later secured a role in shows like The OA, American Horror Story: Hotel,

The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that 2018 data shows that about 128 people die daily in the United States due to opioid poisoning. The organization states that the deaths come from the abuse or abuse of narcotics such as fentanyl, heroin and analgesics.

The CDC has claimed that each year, the opioid epidemic costs the US public about $ 78.5 billion annually, including the costs of legal system procedures, lost wages, substance abuse treatment and general medical care. .

Nor will Harry be the only promising artist who dies of drugs in the past two years. Near the end of 2019, the hip-hop community lost another star: Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD collapsed at the Chicago airport after taking several Percocet pills to prevent police from confiscating them when they searched the plane they arrived at. His friends confirmed that he had taken "unknown pills,quot; on the plane.

The Cook County coroner, on January 22, 2020, confirmed that the Death Race for Love artist died of codeine and oxycodone in his system. His death comes after the abrupt death in 2018 of Mac Miller, the former boyfriend of Ariana Grande, who died from a mixture of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine.



