Amanda Bynes hints that she and Paul Michael have reconciled after the judge orders her to enter a psychiatric center

Weekend, What a girl wants Star Amanda Bynes erased her social networks from her relationship with her fiancé, Paul Michael, including her engagement announcement three weeks ago. At the same time, Michael announced that they had canceled their engagement. Now, the former child star has apparently revealed that they have been back together, but experts say that is not the case.

On Monday night, Michael reappeared in Bynes's Instagram feed when he posted a photo that showed her curling up with Michael while they posed for the camera. In the legend, she wrote: "My love."

Just the day before, Michael said Weekly contact that she still loves Bynes and that she is her best friend, but said the relationship was over. After meeting in the AA class, the couple apparently left for about three months before Paul proposed. The duo was inseparable in recent weeks, and an eyewitness saw them having breakfast at IHOP on February 24 while they looked "very much in love,quot; and "very happy."

"They were sitting at the back of the restaurant having breakfast," said the spy. “They asked for pancakes and he drank chocolate milk. They were laughing and having fun together. "

However, Bynes is under a conservatorship supervised by his mother, Lynn Bynes. He reportedly did not support the relationship and did not feel that Amanda was able to make such decisions. Lynn is in charge of all of Amanda's important life decisions, including marriage.

Amanda has been under guardianship since 2014 after a public crisis that led to an involuntary psychiatric detention of 5150.

According to The explosion, although Amanda Bynes published a photo of her with Paul Michael on Monday, the photo is old and the two have not reconciled. Instead, a judge ordered She is the man star to enter a psychiatric center last week after meeting with Bynes and Michael. That seems to be the reason why their relationship came to an end.

Bynes allegedly agreed to enter the facility, but then changed his mind and now refuses to go. Experts say Michael is worried about doing something that could get him into trouble with Amanda's guardianship, and that's why the couple broke up.

Michael has reportedly been telling his friends that he doesn't want to take responsibility if Amanda's mental health gets worse. He also realized after the court hearing that Amanda was sharing false details about her life.

Amanda Bynes didn't show up at the psychiatric center this weekend, even though she agreed to go. His family is now weighing his options and trying to figure out how to proceed.



