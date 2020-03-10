Amanda Bynes and her fiance return shortly after splitting

%MINIFYHTML8e9877fdec94a3131c5cc02fdcde385711% %MINIFYHTML8e9877fdec94a3131c5cc02fdcde385712%

Instagram

The 33-year-old actress uses her Instagram account to share a new selfie with Paul Michael, confirming that they have given another opportunity to their failed relationship.

Up News Info –

Amanda Bynes He turned to Instagram to confirm that his relationship with Paul Michael is back, just a few days after canceling the couple's engagement.

The 33-year-old actress confirmed that the two were back together when she shared a new selfie with Paul, simply writing in the title below the picture, "my love."

Amanda and Paul reportedly separated only three weeks after announcing their engagement, confirmed to In Touch magazine over the weekend (07-08Mar20), three weeks after first announcing the happy news on the Day of Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, the "Easy one"According to reports, a judge ordered the star to enter a psychiatric center in his case of guardianship, after the breakup of their relationship.

The sources told The Blast that Amanda initially agreed to enter the facility, but could not register during the weekend.

The actress has been struggling with mental health problems for years since a series of legal problems forced her to curate her parents.