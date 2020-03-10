Alum & # 39; AHS & # 39; Harry Hains reveals the cause of death

Instagram

Before his Los Angeles County coroner revealed his cause of death, his mother Jane Badler revealed that he "fought against mental illness and addiction."

Harry hains, son of the actress's son Jane BadlerHe died of accidental poisoning with fentanyl, the Los Angeles County coroner said.

Actor, musician and model Harry died in January at the age of 27, and the new findings shed light on his death, after he was buried on January 12 in Los Angeles, California.

In announcing the sad news of the death of her son, Jane turned to social networks where she opened up about her "fight against mental illness and addiction," writing: "He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet … A bright spark shone bright too shortly … I will miss you Harry every day of my life. "

Hains began as a medical student in Australia, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling. He ventured into acting roles and bagged in "The OA","American horror story: Hotel "y"Sly pete", and performed music under the nickname of Antiboy.

While a man was born, Hains said earlier that he identified "in the field of gender fluid," adding that people should "be what we want."