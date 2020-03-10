Allow more duplex, Fourplexes throughout the state – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – State Sen. Scott Wiener unveiled his latest attempt to boost housing production in California amid the current state housing crisis, weeks after an important housing bill he wrote out defeated in the legislature.

Wiener (D-San Francisco) unveiled Senate Bill 902 on Monday, which would allow the construction of duplex, triplex or fourplex homes in lower-density neighborhoods by right, depending on the size of the community.

%MINIFYHTML7cebea6d369f98c396e8adc73b0ca91611% %MINIFYHTML7cebea6d369f98c396e8adc73b0ca91612%

Duplexes would be allowed in communities with less than 10,000 people, while triplexes would be allowed in communities of between 10,000 and 50,000 residents. Fourplexes would be allowed in cities with more than 50,000 people. Areas with high risk of forest fires would be exempt.

The legislation would also allow cities, under certain circumstances, to rezoning areas of up to 10 units per plot without having to go through the environmental review process.

“To address the severe housing shortage in California, we must all contribute. By authorizing two, three and four units per plot across the state, and by giving cities a powerful new tool to further increase density, SB 902 recognizes that we are all in this together and makes it easier for cities do the right thing, "Wiener said in a statement Tuesday.

The introduction of SB902 comes after the failure of the Senate Bill 50 earlier this year, which aimed to increase the production of homes near traffic and work centers. SB50 died in the state Senate amid opposition from local governments that feared losing local decision-making on zoning and by groups of tenants who feared the measure would stimulate gentrification in low-income communities.

The housing shortage in California, estimated at 3.5 million units, has been a focus of attention of Wiener, who has written numerous bills on the subject of housing.

Wiener also introduced Senate Bill 899 earlier this month, a measure that would allow religious institutions and nonprofit hospitals to build 100 percent affordable housing developments on their land, such as church parking lots.

It is not clear when SB902 or SB899 would be considered by lawmakers.