All traffic was moved to I-75 northbound between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway – Up News Info Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The second segment of the Michigan Department of Transportation I-75 modernization project takes a step forward with all the traffic moved to the north side of the highway between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway in Oakland County.

Both directions of I-75 have two open lanes, separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This configuration will allow rebuilding the southbound lanes this year.

Temporary crossings allow I-75 traffic southbound to exit on Big Beaver, Rochester and 14 Mile roads and enter I-75 southbound from the Big Beaver Road eastbound. All other entry and exit ramps to I-75 southbound are closed from Crooks Road / Corporate Drive to 14 Mile Road for the remainder of the 2020 construction season. These temporary crossings will be closed for a limited time during the season. of construction when the crews are working in the vicinity.

On the north side of the highway, access is maintained to and from I-75 northbound at 14 Mile Road, Rochester Road, Big Beaver Road and Crooks Road / Corporate Drive.

This $ 224 million project involves the reconstruction of more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, improving drainage, building a community-developed aesthetic and noise walls approved by the federal government, and the continuous construction of the lanes of High occupancy vehicles between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

