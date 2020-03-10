Alexis Skyy talks about being sold in sex trafficking

Last year, there was a great concern for women who use the shared trip, possibly falling into a trap that sells them as sex slaves. Alexis Skyy briefly mentioned that he had been a victim of illegal trade.

During this upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Alexis is fully opening up on his nightmare experience that lasted for months.

She decided to become an advocate for young women and shared details in a long Instagram post.

The upload included a preview clip and was accompanied by a subtitle that read: & # 39; LHHATL this season is a great season for me, for the first time EVER … in my life … I'm opening up on me traumatic experience of human trafficking I went through a girl … !!! Never in my life, I planned to say something UNTIL one day, I mentioned part of this and SO MANY young girls got in touch with me about how they are currently going through the same and have similar stories! It is so sad and important to talk, love, guide and caress your children! "

She continues to talk about how she has been silent for so long.

"Every day they attack me, judge and accuse me of lying … all because I had never talked about my story before, but what nobody knows is that until today I have not told my mother, my grandmother or none of my direct family !!! I was so afraid for many years of talking about it, specifically for fear of possible revenge, harassment and the Lord knows what else! "

Alexis then reveals what happened to her when she was a teenager.

‘I was only 15 years old when I was kidnapped and forced to be trafficked by a man 20 years older than me! Every day … for 2 months … he beat me, threatened to kill me, my family, etc.! Multiple times he held a loaded weapon in my face, abused and raped me! Also forcing me to have sex that I would pay !!! It's such a shame I've been through when I was a child that nobody knows! This season will be the first time my mother, dad and all my family will hear about this! For so many years I didn't know how to tell this to my family! But after hearing so many stories similar to mine, I have to be a role model for these young girls! If it's something I can say or do that will help or save some of these girls from making the mistakes I made and will help raise awareness of the danger these girls face … I have to face my fears !!! & # 39;

Then he thanked the producers for helping her share her story.

In the comment section, Skyy was praised for her bravery by some fans, but others called her a liar.

It's great to see that Alexis is talking about his experience.



