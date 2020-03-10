Alexis Skyy is sincere for being & # 39; sold & # 39; at 15 in the new trailer for season 9 of & # 39; LHH: Atlanta & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfeef6491313c76215a43834159be140511% %MINIFYHTMLfeef6491313c76215a43834159be140512%

In addition, the new season will see the television star have a physical altercation with his cast partner & # 39; LHH: Atlanta & # 39; Karlie, since she seems to be secretly married to someone with whom Alexis is dating.

The next season 9 of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"it is much more personal for the cast member Alexis Skyy. In the almost six-minute super trailer that VH1 launched on Monday, March 9, Alexis can be seen practicing in self-defense before talking about his grim record.

During a panel, Alexis reveals to the audience: "They basically sold me to anyone, the highest bidder." She continues: "I had to do it by force or he would say he was going to kill me. I didn't want to die."

After the launch, Alexis took his Instagram account to share a long message. "LHHATL this season is a GREAT season for me, for the first time … in my life … I'm opening up on my tragic experience of human trafficking that I went through when I was a child … !!!" then she wrote with a clip of her part in the trailer.

"Every day they attack me, judge and accuse me of lying … all because I had never talked about my story before, but what nobody knows is that until today I have not told my mother, my grandmother or none of my immediate family !!! "she added. "I was only 15 years old when I was kidnapped and forced into human trafficking by a guy 20 years older than me."

Alexis went on to say that the man "hit me, threatened to kill me, my family, etc." every day for 2 months. "Multiple times he held a loaded gun in my face, abused and raped me! It also forced me to have sex that would pay," he said. "It's so shy that I had when I was a child that nobody knows."

In addition, the new season will see Alexis having a physical altercation with Karlie since she seems to be secretly married to someone with whom Alexis is dating. "He was in love with me. He gave me my ring and everything, so …", then Karlie yells at Alexis before trying to attack Alexis in Rasheeda Y Kirk Frost20th anniversary party.

Season 9 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" will premiere on March 16 at 8 p.m. ET / PT in VH1.