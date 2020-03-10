Alexis Skyy details being forced into human trafficking at age 15

Alexis Skyy has spoken before about the fact that she was kidnapped and forced to have sex trafficking at age 15, but during a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the star spoke more in depth about her experience.

"They basically sold me to whoever, the highest bidder," he wrote in the caption. "I had to do it by force or he would say he was going to kill me. I didn't want to die."

"Every day they attack me, judge and accuse me of lying … all because I had never talked about my story before, but what nobody knows is that until today I have not told my mother, my grandmother or none of my immediate family !!! "she continued.

